The SUV as a projectile launched at 124 km/h against the Smart

breaking latest news – Il Suv Lamborghini driven by Matthew Di Pietro, investigated for aggravated road homicide and injuries as part of the investigation into the Casal Palocco accident in which little Manuel died, was traveling at a speed of over 120 km/h shortly before the impact with the Smart. The investigating judge Angela Gerardi underlines this in the order with which she ordered house arrest for the young youtuber. The investigations, coordinated by the Rome prosecutor’s office, were carried out by the carabinieri and the local police.

The investigators examined the data of the SUV driven by the suspect. The reconstruction shows that the Lamborghini “went along Via dei Pescatori, from which it came, heading towards Via Macchia Saponara, at a speed of about 145 km/h; that when it took Via di Macchia Saponara at 15:38, it stopped; what a along this route, it regained speed, reaching a speed of 124 km/h immediately before the impact in just 14 seconds”.

“The data taken from the gps – highlights the investigating judge – signaled the sudden acceleration of the vehicle which, once it entered Via di Macchia Saponara, passed in just over ten seconds, from 0 km/h to 124 km/h, shortly before of the impact. The absence of traces of braking probably demonstrates that the sudden and very rapid deceleration was a consequence of the sighting of the car near the point where the accident occurred”.

Friends had asked to slow down

“Some of the passengers present inside the Lamborghini had repeatedly invited to slow down which they perceived as excessive compared to the 50 km/h limit. visitors to the web to increase advertising revenue, at the expense of safety and liability and consequently to proceed at a speed exceeding the indicated limits”.

Real danger of similar crimes

“A further indicator of the concrete and current danger of recurrence of similar crimes must be understood in the absolute unawareness, on the part of the suspect, of the need to respect the rules of the road by observing the speed limits, above all – it continues – as a twenty-year-old , new driver and as such required to apply greater prudence, in order to avoid danger to his own safety and that of others (the twenty-year-old could legitimately rent a supercar despite having obtained his driving license just over two years ago, and yet he could not have driven it exceeding the limit of 90 km/h and in any case could not have done so in an urban centre, where the speed limit is set at 50 km/h)”.

The cameras have disappeared from the SUV

For the investigating judge “there is a danger of tampering with the evidence, as deemed by the prosecutor, taking into account the failure to findinside the Lamborghini, of the two cameras used for recording the videos which, as reported by Di Pietro’s friends, were in operation and used by one of them at the time of the accident”

Matteo Di Pietro’s personality “doesn’t appear reassuring, taking into account that his main source of income would seem to be represented precisely by the creation of videos to be published on websites referable to the company The Borderline srl, of which the suspect is a shareholder as well as managing director and who has previously made other videos and challenges on board cars, proposing similar challenges, with the risk of endangering their own safety and that of other road users”.

“The concrete and current danger is recognized that the suspect may commit further crimes of the same type as those for which the proceeding is proceeding, which can be inferred from the modalities of the conduct, grossly imprudent, since it took the form of driving a large-engined car at sustained speed and in any case certainly higher than the maximum limit imposed in urban centres, moreover in broad daylight and despite the presence of pedestrian crossings”.

For the magistrate, Di Pietro’s conduct was “serious and negligent”

In the order with which house arrest was ordered for Matteo Di Pietro, as part of the investigation into the Casal Palocco accident, the investigating judge writes that “Di Pietro’s conduct must be considered seriously culpable and causative of the accident as well as the consequences to the victims regardless of the possible ascertainment of contributing causes possibly attributable to the driver of the Smart”.

Go to the article

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

