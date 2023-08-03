The Sweet and Nutritious Fig: A Delightful Addition to Your Diet

Full of sweetness and energy, the fig is an exceptional food, appreciated by adults and children and is also good for you. Let’s find out why

It usually appears in mid-summer and is an instant cheer. The fig tree has a plant that can even reach 10 meters in height. In botany they are “false” fruits, very sweet, fleshy, and very pleasant on the palate. “It is a plant belonging to the Moraceae family – explains Gaia Gottardi, biologist, nutritionist -, typical of subtropical and temperate zones, it adapts to arid environments with a hot and dry climate”.

The different varieties of fig—They are distinguished by the color of the skin which can range from yellow to green and from purple to black. “Even inside we can find a succulent pink pulp or a redder pulp. They are harvested between August and September and represent one of the last gifts of summer abundance: in fact, let’s get used to consuming them in season to fully appreciate their properties and to direct us towards a more aware consumption of the products of the earth”.

Calories, properties, and nutritional values— One always wonders if figs are a fruit to be avoided due to their sweetness or if, on the other hand, it is possible to consume them without particular hesitation. “If on the one hand they are certainly very sweet fruits on the palate, however we can confirm that they maintain a few kcal per 100 grams of edible product, around 47; therefore it remains a low glycemic index fruit, also suitable for those who follow diets to control weight”. But watch out for dried figs: figs deprived of water can also reach a calorific value of about 256 kcal per 100 grams of the product.

Calcium, iron, vitamins— Figs are rich in it, are an excellent source of potassium and suitable for anemic subjects. Being low in sodium, they are of help in keeping blood pressure under control. Excellent allies for skin health with their vitamin content, among which vitamins A, group B, and C stand out, performing an excellent antioxidant action. Rich in fiber, regular consumption is useful for counteracting constipation and ensuring intestinal regularity, performing a good laxative action. Also important is the action at the level of the digestive system by digestive enzymes and prebiotics which facilitate the absorption of foods and nutrients. Therefore, they have a soothing, anti-inflammatory and antacid action and the mucilage content helps in cases of bad digestion and gastritis or in cases of disorders dependent on stress or other emotional or psychosomatic factors.

How to include figs in our diet— “Figs lend themselves to being used in many recipes and preparations starting from the production of jams to be used for our breakfasts or for the preparation of cakes and desserts. But not only that, they go very well with savory dishes: the sweetness of the fig it goes well with savory cured meats, such as raw ham, enhancing their flavor or both fresh and aged cheeses. So why not combine a compote of figs with a good cheese? Or cut them into small pieces and add them to cold appetizers with fresh vegetables and some cube of goat cheese”.

Let’s also try to add them as a topping for an excellent pizza or a tasty focaccia with vegetables and dried fruit such as walnuts or pine nuts. Therefore, there is plenty of room for creativity to accompany second courses of meat, including game. “Let’s always remember that moderation is the basis of the concept of health; in this way, it will be possible to indulge in any food, where there are no contraindications, particulars or overt pathologies, for a healthy varied diet”.

