From a certain age, a check up completo to monitor the general health of our body: from white and red blood cell counts to levels blood sugar, triglycerides and cholesterol.

Yes, because many diseases, which can then quickly become serious, arise without major announcements, symptoms or alarm bells and then turn our lives upside down. The cholesterol is a perfect example: it must be diagnosed only and only through laboratory tests of HDL and especially LDL (indicating the bad one) which – we know it well – can lead to the arrival of serious pathological events such as heart attack and stroke.

What to do if LDL levels are high? The doctor will certainly show you the right way to get back in line and among the very first changes to be made to your lifestyle there will be a healthier nutrition and movement.

However, with healthy nutrition we do not only mean boiled fish and vegetables: clearly to bring cholesterol back to a non-worrying situation it is necessary to eliminate foods too rich in saturated fatsresponsible for the accumulation of fat particles in the blood and the narrowing of the arteries.

Plus it goes completely eliminated alcohol as well as smoking. For the rest, there are asome very tasty foods and also enough fat which, however, are good for the body: an example is the ancestorcado, an exotic fruit increasingly in vogue even by us, considered cool, used to make the salsa guacamole and add a tropical twist to local dishes.

Avocado is quite caloric, but it has an important one concentration of monounsaturated fatsi, i.e. healthy for the body, which have a beneficial effect on the heart and are able to reduce bad cholesterol.

Avocados are also an excellent source of phytosterols, a natural cholesterol-lowering nutrient found in plants. How many avocados to eat to get the best without accumulating too many calories? Nutrition experts recommend that consume a maximum of 1 avocado per day: in this way we will not gain weight and will counter the surge in LDL.