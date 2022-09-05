Original title: Zhang Shuai missed the US Open women’s singles quarter-finals Chinese players’ singles all ended

In the fourth round of the women’s singles match of the US Open on the 4th, Chinese player Zhang Shuai lost 5:7, 5:7 to American player Gao Fu, the 12th seed, and stopped in the top 16.

On September 4, Zhang Shuai returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Jie

The 18-year-old Gao Fu is currently ranked 24th above Zhang Shuai in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) world ranking.

After the two sides fought to 5:5 in the first set, Gauff broke serve in the crucial game and won the first set. In the second set, Zhang Shuai once led 5:3 to his serve to win the game, but Gauff tenaciously saved a set point and successfully broke serve. Then the American teenager went straight to three games and won the game.

So far, in this US Open singles competition, all Chinese players have been eliminated. In the doubles competition, on the 4th, Zhang Shuai will partner with Croatian Pavic to continue to compete for the mixed doubles quarterfinals. In addition, she will also partner with Ukraine’s Kostijak in the women’s doubles quarterfinals. (Liu Jie)