Health

The things that happen. Orzinuovi, Brescia.

by admin

This is one address book where we will note how many meetings, events, conferences and seminars are reported to the Forum square.
To watch between one coffee and another.

Aldo Moro Cultural Center
via Palestro 17, Orzinuovi (BS)
Thursday 23 November 2023
Debate on social enterprise, role in the development of inventive alliances with institutions and with significant realities in the territory.

This will be followed by an aperitif dinner and at 8.00 pm the theater show by the Teatro Chille company “I CARE – letter to a teacher”

here is the flyer with the link to connect

