The things that happen. Orzinuovi, Brescia.

Aldo Moro Cultural Center

via Palestro 17, Orzinuovi (BS)

Thursday 23 November 2023

Debate on social enterprise, role in the development of inventive alliances with institutions and with significant realities in the territory.

This will be followed by an aperitif dinner and at 8.00 pm the theater show by the Teatro Chille company “I CARE – letter to a teacher”

