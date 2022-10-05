According to studies, there is a rather evident correlation between the time you go to sleep and the incidence of heart attacks, in fact sleep is considered a modifiable risk factor, so it is good to correct your habits.

About 120,000 people suffer a heart attack every year. This disease has numerous risk factors and the only thing that can prevent its incidence is primary prevention. The researchers analyzed two groups of people, early risers and night owls.

What is heart attack and who is most at risk

Heart attack is caused by partial or total occlusion of a coronary artery. To date, it remains one of the deadliest diseases, especially in cases where arrival at the hospital is delayed, where the patient can receive timely and adequate care.

The most common symptoms of heart attack include:

chest pain

cold sweats

malaise

nausea

He retched

Chest pain can also radiate and reach the neck, throat, jaw or spine at the shoulder blades.

There are several risk factors that can lead to heart attack and are divided into modifiable factors and non-modifiable factors. Among the non-modifiable factors, which therefore do not depend on the lifestyle, are age, sex and familiarity with the disease, while among the modifiable factors are the lifestyle, nutrition, arterial hypertension , diabetes and drugs.

The study and analysis of sleep

Since you have no power over non-modifiable risk factors, you have to focus on improving your lifestyle, and the study by New Jersey scientists found an interesting correlation between sleep timing and the incidence of heart attacks.

Having a regular sleep pattern and sleeping for a sufficient amount of hours is known to benefit the body, but the study published by Rutgers University has given us some more data.

The researchers analyzed the lives of night owls and early risers and compared them, trying to understand how much this was related to the presence of heart attacks. The results showed that those who go to sleep late have a higher probability of developing heart disease and this is based on the fact that those who go to sleep after midnight have a reduced ability to use and burn fat due to the changes that the night leads to metabolism.

On the contrary, those who prefer to go to sleep early can burn more fat during morning activities, managing to maintain a better state of health and significantly lowering the risk of heart attack.