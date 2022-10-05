The gas flows supplied by Gazprom to Italy (and therefore Malborghetto) resume today and “the resumption of supplies was made possible by the resolution by Eni and the parties involved of the constraints deriving from the new legislation introduced by the Austrian regulatory authorities “. This is what Eni says. Gas supplies were interrupted last October 1st – explained the company – due to “the declared impossibility of transporting gas through Austria” motivated by Gazprom. Gazprom and gas buyers from Italy have reached an agreement on supplies and the transport of Russian gas through Austrian territory has resumed, the Russian gas producer also said in a statement.

“Gazprom and the Italian buyers managed to find an agreement on the cooperation format between the regulatory changes in Austria at the end of September. The Austrian operator has communicated its willingness to confirm the transport appointments of Gazprom Export, which makes it possible the resumption of Russian gas supplies through Austrian territory “, reads a note from Gazprom quoted by Tass. On 1 October Eni announced that Gazprom had communicated that it could not confirm the delivery of the volumes of gas requested “due to the declared impossibility of transporting the gas through Austria”. And that therefore the flows of Russian gas destined for Eni through the Tarvisio entry point would have been nil.

“Starting today – an Eni spokesman explained – Gazprom is no longer delivering gas to Eni since, according to its communications, it would not be able to comply with the obligations necessary to obtain the gas dispatching service in Austria where should deliver it “