Home News Gas, Eni: “Flows from Russia to Italy resumed”
News

Gas, Eni: “Flows from Russia to Italy resumed”

by admin
Gas, Eni: “Flows from Russia to Italy resumed”

The gas flows supplied by Gazprom to Italy (and therefore Malborghetto) resume today and “the resumption of supplies was made possible by the resolution by Eni and the parties involved of the constraints deriving from the new legislation introduced by the Austrian regulatory authorities “. This is what Eni says. Gas supplies were interrupted last October 1st – explained the company – due to “the declared impossibility of transporting gas through Austria” motivated by Gazprom. Gazprom and gas buyers from Italy have reached an agreement on supplies and the transport of Russian gas through Austrian territory has resumed, the Russian gas producer also said in a statement.

Gazprom does not deliver gas through Austria, no entry flow to Tarvisio

“Gazprom and the Italian buyers managed to find an agreement on the cooperation format between the regulatory changes in Austria at the end of September. The Austrian operator has communicated its willingness to confirm the transport appointments of Gazprom Export, which makes it possible the resumption of Russian gas supplies through Austrian territory “, reads a note from Gazprom quoted by Tass. On 1 October Eni announced that Gazprom had communicated that it could not confirm the delivery of the volumes of gas requested “due to the declared impossibility of transporting the gas through Austria”. And that therefore the flows of Russian gas destined for Eni through the Tarvisio entry point would have been nil.

“Starting today – an Eni spokesman explained – Gazprom is no longer delivering gas to Eni since, according to its communications, it would not be able to comply with the obligations necessary to obtain the gas dispatching service in Austria where should deliver it “

See also  Full-time surgical activity in Udine. And the health company focuses on Palmanova

You may also like

After son refuses to support sick mother, mother...

2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Carolyn Bertozzi,...

Died at two years old, another two months...

Dense, from Forza Italia to a key element...

Haining City found 1 positive case of new...

Elon Musk also privatizes peace in Ukraine –...

Vaucluse, 72-year-old man glides at high altitude

Gas leak, via Mandruzzato closed for three days

After son refuses to support sick mother, mother...

Weather forecast, sun and heat until the weekend,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy