The tone of the voice is written in the DNA: a research reveals it

According to the study, variants in the ABCC9 gene sequence affect our intonation. And there may also be a link to cardiovascular risks

you and genome – In the first study of its kind, the scientists combined the voice recordings of approx 13 thousand Icelanders with genome sequence data. This way they could identify common variants in the ABCC9 gene that are associated with a higher-pitched voice, in both men and women. The same variants, according to the researchers, are also linked to an increase in pressure on the wrist, a factor of cardiovascular risk. Scholars have therefore highlighted a link between intonation of the voice and traits related to health.

The heritable component – According to the research, even vocal sounds – generally influenced by culture and context – contain a heritable component, probably linked to the shape of the vocal tract and its effect on vowel sounds. Therefore, in addition to the intonation of the voice, the study could shed new light on the genetics of vowel acoustics and a better understanding of the human vocal system.