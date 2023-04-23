Home » The training of celebrities, here is the secret of their physiques at the top
Health

The training of celebrities, here is the secret of their physiques at the top

by admin

Photogallery – VIP training, from Michelle Hunziker to Elisa Isoardi

2 of 22

Elisa Isoardi

5 of 22

Michelle Hunziker

8 of 22

Mercedes Cylinder

11 of 22

Taylor Mega

14 of 22

Valentina Ferragni

17 of 22

Michael Cup

20 of 22

Elena Santarelli

2 of 22

Elisa Isoardi

5 of 22

Michelle Hunziker

8 of 22

Mercedes Cylinder

11 of 22

Taylor Mega

14 of 22

Valentina Ferragni

17 of 22

Michael Cup

20 of 22

Elena Santarelli

VIPs always show off sculpted and perfect physiques, and their secret is to never give up on training. Between squats, push-ups and yoga, the VIPs train their muscles and release stress, sharing their exercise sessions in the gym with their followers. The gymnastic outfits and the workout positions underline the curves, making it clear that so much effort produces good results.

Fitness lovers
Elena Santarelli he enjoys his workout outdoors, between planks and rope exercises to tone his arms, back and abs.
Michelle Hunziker she has always been passionate about fitness: her sessions in the gym are unmissable and her advice is precious. Also
Michael Cup she is a sports enthusiast and on social networks she dispenses videos in which she explains yoga techniques
. Elisa Isoardi it is proven by its workout. She lifts the weights and writes: “Today caput”. Her fatigue also shines through her expression.

Sexy in palestra There are those who do not give up on sensuality even during training.
Taylor Mega she’s sexy at the gym too, with a crop top and pink leggings that accentuate her curves as she runs on the treadmill. Also
Mercedes Cylinder chooses an outfit that leaves you speechless for your toning exercises. She has a strong and muscular physique that she proudly flaunts.
Valentina Ferragni she chooses pole dance, which requires a good dose of strength but also agility. She wears bra and hotpants for her pole feats and it’s a show.

See also  Xbox officially launches custom wireless controllers in Taiwan! XBOX DESIGN LAB is finally online~

You may also like

Do you know why you shouldn’t sleep in...

Get rid of belly fat sustainably – without...

Scrapping folders: deadline coming soon, better not wait...

VIDEO: Maleficent Dragon Catches Fire During Disney’s ‘Fantasmic!’...

Electricity, it will soon be possible to heal...

“We are waiting for more extensive data but...

Tennis, Sinner also skips Madrid: the Masters 1000...

Probable formations of Juventus-Naples – Sky Sport

Cycling, Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2023 LIVE: the breaking latest news...

“Fully implement law 194 in our region”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy