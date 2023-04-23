Apple expects to reach goal of using 100% recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025

Figure/Apple expects to reach the goal of using 100% recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025. (provided by Apple)

Apple announced an accelerated effort to promote the use of recycled materials in its products, including a new goal of 100 percent recycled cobalt in all Apple-designed batteries by 2025. In addition, the magnets in Apple devices in 2025 will use 100% recycled rare earth elements, and all Apple-designed printed circuit boards will use 100% recycled tin solder and 100% recycled gold plating.

Apple will significantly expand the use of key recycled metals in 2022. According to official information, more than two-thirds of the aluminum, nearly three-quarters of the rare earth elements and more than 95% of the tungsten in Apple products now come from 100% recycled materials. This development brings Apple closer to its goal of using only recycled and renewable materials to manufacture all its products.

According to official data, Apple’s use of 100% certified recycled rare earth elements has increased significantly in the past year, from 45% in 2021 to 73% in 2022. Since first introducing recycled rare earth elements in the iPhone 11’s haptic engine, Apple has expanded its use of the material to include all magnets in the latest iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook and Mac models across its devices. Since magnets are the most common rare earth element used by Apple, the new 2025 target means that almost all rare earth elements in Apple products will soon be 100% recycled.

Figure / 2025, all Apple-designed printed circuit boards, including all motherboards, will use 100% recycled gold plating and 100% recycled tin solder. (provided by Apple)

In the new process, all Apple-designed printed circuit boards are expected to feature 100 percent certified recycled gold plating by 2025. This includes rigid boards, such as motherboards, and flexible boards, such as those connected to iPhone cameras or buttons.

By 2025, Apple expects to use 100% certified recycled tin solder on all Apple-designed printed rigid and flex circuit boards. In recent years, Apple’s use of recycled tin has expanded to solder for many flexible printed circuit boards for Apple products, with 38 percent of all tin used last year being recycled, according to official sources.

In addition, Apple is also pushing the progress of another commitment to 2025: Apple is developing fiber replacements for packaging components such as screen films, wraps and foam cushioning, continuing to move towards the goal of eliminating plastic. To address the remaining 4% plastic content in the company’s packaging footprint, Apple is developing ways to replace labels, lamination, and other small uses of plastic. Over the past year, Apple has developed a custom printing machine that uses digital printing directly on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro boxes, eliminating the need for most labels.

Video data: Apple

