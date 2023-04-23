2023 “Top of the Three Gorges Shicheng Fengjie” half marathon runs passionately- Chinadaily.com

At 8 a.m. on April 22, the 2023 “Top of the Three Gorges Poetry Orange Fengjie” half marathon started in Binhe Park, Fengjie County, Chongqing City. More than 6,000 runners from 29 provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the Central Government and Kenya gathered together Gather in Fengjie, the city of Chinese poetry, to enjoy the passion and vitality of running.

(Photo provided)



This event is certified by the Chinese Athletics Association, guided by the Chongqing Sports Bureau, hosted by the Fengjie County Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Fengjie County People’s Government, and undertaken by the Fengjie County Culture and Tourism Development Committee, Fengjie County Sports Bureau, Fengjie County Federation of Trade Unions, and Fengjie County Sports Development Center.

There are two groups for the event, the half marathon group (21.0975 kilometers) and the mini marathon group (4.1 kilometers). The organizing committee also specially invited student runners from 15 colleges and universities including Chongqing University and Southwest University, as well as representatives of ten large domestic running teams to participate in the competition, further expanding the influence of the competition. It is worth mentioning that this race is the first in China to set up all-female official pacers with rich experience in horse racing, and they will guide the runners to run on the track according to a stable rhythm.

(Photo provided)



After fierce competition, Kurgat Ronald Kimeli from Kenya won the men’s half marathon championship with a time of 01:06:09. Kemboi Ezekiel Kipruto from Kenya and Zhou Bo from Yunnan won the runner-up and third place respectively with the scores of 01:07:23 and 01:07:37. The laurels of the women’s half marathon were won by Chepchirchir Truphena from Kenya with a score of 01:15:11. Feng Dan from Chongqing Shizhu and Muriuki Jane Wanjiru from Kenya won the second and third place respectively with the scores of 01:18:00 and 01:21:40.

The 37-year-old men’s half-marathon champion Kurgat Ronald Kimeli said in an interview with China Daily that this is his first time in Fengjie, Chongqing. .

In this competition, domestic players also achieved good results. The women’s half marathon runner-up Feng Dan is from Shizhu, Chongqing. At the age of 23, she has participated in many marathons held in Chongqing. She said that this is her first time to compete in Fengjie. The scenery here is beautiful and the atmosphere of the event is very good. The staff and volunteers of the track also provide runners with warm and meticulous services.

The 29-year-old Zhou Bo, who won the third place in the men’s half marathon, said in an interview that he has been running marathons for 10 years and has participated in many marathons held in Chongqing. There is a strong sports atmosphere in this marathon event, and I look forward to creating better results in Fengjie in the future.”

(Photo provided)



According to reports, this Fengjie half-marathon also deeply combines local cultural and tourism resources, local characteristics and events. Parent-child family runs, couple love runs, and girlfriends sweet runs have become a beautiful landscape on the field. Cosplay contestants play poets and ancient figures It is also welcomed by on-site runners and spectators. In addition, 14 nodes and a total of 24 booths have been set up along the track, displaying Fengjie County’s cultural tourism, big data industry, eyewear ecological industry, and special agricultural products represented by navel oranges and Chinese herbal medicines.

“Among the colorful clouds of Chaoci Baidi, thousands of miles of Jiangling will return in one day…” This poem by Li Bai, a poet of the Tang Dynasty, outlines the magnificent scenery of the Three Gorges in just a few dozen words. The Baidi City described in the poem is located in Fengjie County, Chongqing City, in the northeast of Chongqing City and in the heart of the Three Gorges reservoir area.

The unique geological conditions and comfortable and pleasant ecological environment endow Fengjie with obvious advantages in enriching tourism resources. In 2022, Fengjie will create Baidi City · Qutang Gorge National 5A Tourist Attraction, “Magnificent Three Gorges Sightseeing Tour” was selected as a national rural tourism boutique route, and “Jiangjie” in cooperation with Sichuan Theater won the “Wenhua Award” of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism , the Chinese Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese named Baidi City Scenic Spot as the tenth batch of “International Cultural Exchange Bases for Overseas Chinese in China“, and the Department of Social Education of Kuizhou Museum won the National One-Star Youth Civilization Award.

In recent years, Fengjie has attached great importance to the development of sports, and vigorously promoted the national fitness campaign. In 2022, Fengjie will host more than 40 sports events including the 2022 China Rock Climbing Natural Rock Wall Series (Chongqing Fengjie Station) and the annual finals, the 2022 National Mass Mountaineering Fitness Conference and the “Top of the Three Gorges · Poetry Orange Fengjie” National Mountaineering Competition , to help build competitive sports destinations. At present, there are 3,248 sports venues in Fengjie County, with a total area of ​​1.54 million square meters and a per capita sports area of ​​2.08 square meters. A 15-minute fitness circle in urban areas and a 30-minute fitness circle in rural areas are being formed. (Tan Yingzi from Chongqing reporter station of China Daily)

