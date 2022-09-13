Home Health alert from the Ministry of Health
Another food recall reported by the Ministry of Health concerns the potato salad of a well-known brand.

The recall of some dates back to the end of August Esselunga and Coop brand products for microbiological contamination and foreign bodies and their withdrawal from supermarket shelves.

But almost every day the Ministry of Health publishes on its website recalls of food products for chemical risk, for the presence of allergens or foreign bodies. Today we report the withdrawal from the shelves due to physical risk of a food product: potato salad with oil and vinegar. Here are the details and information on this.

Salad withdrawn from supermarkets: alert from the Ministry of Health, reimbursement can be requested

Food alert from the Ministry of Health that issued a physical hazard recall in a food product. Specifically, it is, as mentioned, the Good Choice potato oil and vinegar salad.

The name of the plant is Wojnar’s Wiener Leckerbissen based in Vienna (Austria). The product, on the other hand, is marketed by ALDI Srl, a well-known German discount active in the large-scale retail trade (large-scale distribution) sector.

The reference lot is not reported but the expiration or storage date: 21 September 2022.

The reason for the recall is the possible presence of glass fragments. Given the danger, the product was withdrawn as a precaution but with urgency. If it were to be ingested, the victim could suffer damage not only to the mouth but also to the throat and digestive system.

Therefore, we must pay the utmost attention to protect both our health and that of our family members.

How to return the product

The ministry warns that the product must not be eaten but returned to the branches. The refund of the purchase price will be guaranteed even without showing the receipt. For any clarification, you can contact the ALDI Customer Service at the following toll-free number: 800 370 370 (from Monday to Friday: 8: 30-17; Saturdays from 8 to 14).

