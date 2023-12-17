The transplant, the mountains and love: «To save ourselves we must team up»

Eight years ago, on December 23rd, Marco Picenni received a life-saving bone marrow transplant that turned his life around. The 46-year-old from Curno, Italy, had been living a healthy, sporty lifestyle until he experienced some unusual symptoms during a holiday in Alsace in 2015. It turned out to be high-risk myelodysplasia, a condition that could have quickly developed into leukemia. Marco’s only hope was a bone marrow transplant, and luckily, his brother was a compatible donor.

After undergoing the necessary treatments, Marco’s health gradually improved, allowing him to return to his sporting activities and work. However, his journey was not without its challenges. Marco experienced rejection reactions and graft-versus-host disease, which required additional treatments and medical interventions.

Despite the obstacles, Marco and his partner, Silvia Nava, found hope in a group called “A spasso con Luisa,” which promotes mountain walking activities for transplant recipients and caregivers. This initiative is part of the “Transplant and now sport” research protocol, supported by the Ministry of Health and the National Transplant Center. Through these activities, Marco, Silvia, and other participants not only gain confidence and hope but also form meaningful connections and friendships.

Today, Marco and Silvia continue to navigate life carefully due to the ongoing threat of Marco’s health being compromised. They have discovered the value of solidarity and community bonds, and they hope to raise awareness about the importance of registering as a bone marrow donor to increase the chances of saving lives.

The couple’s journey has taught them the importance of love and sharing in overcoming life’s challenges. As they continue to face the uncertainties of the future, they find hope in the beauty of solidarity and the love that helps to bear the pain.

Their story serves as a reminder of the incredible strength and resilience of those who face life-threatening illnesses, as well as the power of community support and the life-saving potential of bone marrow donations.

