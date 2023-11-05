The Undervalued Specialty: José Escribano Serrano Receives Cadiz Medicine Award for Primary Care

“Incredible Duo: Tarifa Doctors Awarded for Excellence in Healthcare”

Tarifa, Spain – Doctors José Escribano Serrano and Ignacio Vinuesa, both hailing from the town of Tarifa, have captured the attention of the healthcare community with their recent achievements. Escribano, a primary care physician, was honored with the Cadiz Medicine Award in the primary care category, while Vinuesa, an ophthalmologist, received recognition in the hospital care category. The awards were presented by the College of Physicians of Cádiz.

During his acceptance speech, Escribano expressed his gratitude to the college for acknowledging the importance of Family Medicine, a field that has historically been undervalued. He humorously commented, “My family tells me that I get into all the puddles. It’s true, but I always find a classmate who messes with me.”

Escribano, who has been practicing in Tarifa for thirteen years, currently works at the Taraguilla and Station consultancies of San Roque. He jokingly refers to the clinics as “somewhat special” as they only have “one and a half doctors,” with him being the one caring for both.

One of Escribano’s passions is diabetes care, which led him to become a member of various diabetes-focused working groups and study groups. He has been actively involved in research, information sharing, and the implementation of early detection programs for diabetic retinopathy.

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Escribano acknowledged the challenges faced by the Campo de Gibraltar region, particularly during the Christmas and January 2021 period when they experienced significant patient losses. Despite this, he remains committed to providing quality care to his patients.

Escribano also addressed the issues plaguing Primary Care, including the high demand for services, the shortage of healthcare professionals, excessive bureaucracy, and limited investment. However, he highlighted the advantages of practicing in a rural setting, where he knows most of his patients and can provide personalized care within an acceptable volume.

The dedicated doctor strongly believes in the pivotal role of Primary Care in preventing hospital and emergency room overcrowding. Studies show that 95% of medical consultations can be resolved in Primary Care, effectively preventing unnecessary hospital visits.

As for the growing trend of teleconsultations, Escribano sees it as a positive development but emphasizes the need for a mixed model that combines both in-person and remote consultations. He shared that teleconsultations have been successful, allowing him to communicate with patients conveniently and offer necessary recommendations.

The bureaucratic burden in Primary Care is an issue that Escribano acknowledges. He laments the excessive paperwork required for simple tasks such as obtaining sick leave or renewing prescriptions. He believes more resources and recognition should be directed towards Primary Care to alleviate these challenges.

Finally, Escribano highlighted the significant pay gap between healthcare professionals in primary care and those in hospital care. He expressed that the primary care sector has been deeply undervalued and underfunded, despite its crucial role in the healthcare system.

With 36 years of experience under his belt, Escribano has seen it all. He shared that he often finds himself conducting consultations on the street, a testament to his commitment to his patients’ well-being.

Through their exemplary work and dedication to their patients, doctors José Escribano Serrano and Ignacio Vinuesa have become shining examples of excellence in healthcare. Their accomplishments serve as a reminder of the importance of recognizing and supporting healthcare professionals in all fields of medicine.