The US Embassy warns American citizens: "Leave Russia immediately"

The US Embassy warns American citizens: “Leave Russia immediately”

The US embassy in Russia has urged US citizens to leave the country “immediately”. US citizens who “reside or travel to Russia should leave immediately,” the statement said. Who invites “to exercise greater caution due to the risk of illegal detentions”. The embassy also invites American citizens “not to travel to Russia”. Because “unpredictable consequences of the unmotivated and large-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces” could come. But the embassy also warns of potential harassment and the risk of detention. And also “from the arbitrary application of local law, limited flights in and out of Russia, the limited ability of the Embassy to assist US citizens in Russia and the possibility of terrorism”. On the website of the US embassy in Moscow it is stated that «US citizens should note that US credit and debit cards no longer work in Russia and that the options for electronically transferring funds from the US are extremely limited due to sanctions imposed on Russian banks. There are reports of liquidity shortages in Russia.”

