Home Health the victim was only 40 years old
Health

the victim was only 40 years old

by admin
the victim was only 40 years old

And 40 year old worker, a native of Poland, died due to an accident at work in Frattamaggiore, in the province of Naples. The man, according to what emerges, would have been engulfed in pipes and scaffolding while he was working in a company.


40-year-old worker dies on the job

The accident took place shortly after 11 on Monday 20 March 2023, in via Martiri d’Otranto in Frattamaggiore. The carabinieri of the Caivano company intervened on the spot after the alarm raised by colleagues and the company.

The victim, the 40-year-old Jan Marcin Urbanski, died while he was working within the Genny Ponteggi company. For reasons yet to be ascertained, the Polish worker was overwhelmed by pipes and scaffolding that left him no escape.

Investigation into the accident is underway

On the spot, in addition to the carabinieri of the Caivano company, colleagues from the Nil and the investigative unit of Castello di Cisterna also intervened. Also present is the prosecutor on duty and the ASL staff.


The body was seized for the autopsy and transferred to the San Giuliano di Giugliano hospital in Campania. An investigation has been opened into the incident to try to understand what caused the pipes and scaffolding to fall that overwhelmed Urbanski.

Complaint from the trade unions

Desperation in the words of Giovanni Sgambati, general secretary of Uil Campania, after the news of the death of the Polish worker, but resident in Naples.

“Thats enough, the deaths at work are more than those from the mafia and terrorism. A special prosecution must be set up. Unfortunately – she explains – a weekly massacre continues. We will never tire of insisting that occupational safety is a priority. Now the Parliament takes a certain measure, with the establishment of a special prosecutor to stop this massacre in the workplace. Inspections are no longer enough, drastic decisions must be taken”.


Photo source: Ansa

See also  Obesity, how to prevent it, treat it and what are the consequences for women

You may also like

Is milk bad for you? 3 reasons to...

Farewell to Sofia Sacchitelli, the icon of rare...

what is cardiac angiosarcoma, 2-3 cases per million...

In 40 thousand with Down syndrome, progress against...

Hope, it’s wrong to reduce spending on healthcare...

Toothpastes, because those without fluoride are spreading: the...

“Mancini was completely naked. Mourinho at Lazio? Never...

Face cream for men: Your skin needs this...

Stop lupus before it eats you up

Paxlovid ‘Cinderella’ of the Covid cure? We used...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy