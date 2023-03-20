And 40 year old worker, a native of Poland, died due to an accident at work in Frattamaggiore, in the province of Naples. The man, according to what emerges, would have been engulfed in pipes and scaffolding while he was working in a company.





40-year-old worker dies on the job

The accident took place shortly after 11 on Monday 20 March 2023, in via Martiri d’Otranto in Frattamaggiore. The carabinieri of the Caivano company intervened on the spot after the alarm raised by colleagues and the company.

The victim, the 40-year-old Jan Marcin Urbanski, died while he was working within the Genny Ponteggi company. For reasons yet to be ascertained, the Polish worker was overwhelmed by pipes and scaffolding that left him no escape.

Investigation into the accident is underway

On the spot, in addition to the carabinieri of the Caivano company, colleagues from the Nil and the investigative unit of Castello di Cisterna also intervened. Also present is the prosecutor on duty and the ASL staff.





The body was seized for the autopsy and transferred to the San Giuliano di Giugliano hospital in Campania. An investigation has been opened into the incident to try to understand what caused the pipes and scaffolding to fall that overwhelmed Urbanski.

Complaint from the trade unions

Desperation in the words of Giovanni Sgambati, general secretary of Uil Campania, after the news of the death of the Polish worker, but resident in Naples.

“Thats enough, the deaths at work are more than those from the mafia and terrorism. A special prosecution must be set up. Unfortunately – she explains – a weekly massacre continues. We will never tire of insisting that occupational safety is a priority. Now the Parliament takes a certain measure, with the establishment of a special prosecutor to stop this massacre in the workplace. Inspections are no longer enough, drastic decisions must be taken”.



