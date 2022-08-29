Home Health The villagers were stunned when they saw “WIFI gives birth to a baby”, and the expert decrypted the black technology of OPPO mobile phone network speed | mobile phone 3C crazy | digital
Health

The villagers were stunned when they saw “WIFI gives birth to a baby”, and the expert decrypted the black technology of OPPO mobile phone network speed | mobile phone 3C crazy | digital

by admin
The villagers were stunned when they saw “WIFI gives birth to a baby”, and the expert decrypted the black technology of OPPO mobile phone network speed | mobile phone 3C crazy | digital

“Internet speed card” may be one of the unbearable problems for modern people.OPPOFor this reason, the mobile phone has improved its performance to appease users who cannot bear the slow speed of the Internet. Recently, a netizen accidentally discovered that a “wild WIFI baby” appeared next to the WIFI icon of an OPPO mobile phone. What the hell is this? As soon as the question came out, some expert netizens saw at a glance that this was OPPO’s main “black technology of internet speed”.

A netizen asked a question through PTT. He accidentally found that next to the WIFI icon on the upper right of the OPPO mobile phone interface, “a small WIFI icon appeared again”, and it was the first time he had seen it on his mobile phone for so long, and he couldn’t help but wonder ” what does this mean?”

An OPPO mobile phone user accidentally found a “little baby” (circled in red) next to the WIFI icon.Picture taken fromPTT

Some expert netizens know the answer at a glance, revealing that this is OPPO’s main “dual WIFI acceleration” function, which can be turned on in the WIFI assistant settings, so that the device can be connected to two WIFI at the same time to increase the network speed. The launch immediately attracted attention.

According to a report by Lu media “Aijiwei”, vivo’s iQOO mobile phone brand first demonstrated “dual WIFI acceleration technology” as early as 2019, and the OPPO operating system ColorOS official soon followed up and announced that the OPPO Reno 10x zoom version supports dual WIFI acceleration technology . According to OPPO’s official statement, the dual WIFI acceleration technology has two different frequency bands, 2.4G and 5G, and can operate independently of hotspots. Slow (Internet speed between 500KB/s and 1MB/s)” is automatically enabled.

See also  From the metaverse to the Melaverse: Apple prepares a headset for augmented reality

news more-news context-box article-section”>

Shadow / iPhone 14 Pro also has “new blue”!Real machine play against purple fruit powder selection obstacles

Counting down 10 days to Apple’s autumn conference on September 8, Taiwan time, more iPhone 14-related news has been exposed. According to foreign media reports, in addition to the fairy-like purple color, the iPhone 14 Pro actually has another An improved color looks better, causing many netizens to discuss.

The villagers were stunned when they saw “WIFI gives birth to a baby”, and the experts decrypted the black technology of OPPO mobile phone network speed

“Internet speed jam” may be one of the unbearable problems of modern people. OPPO mobile phones have strengthened the performance to appease users who can’t stand the slow Internet speed. Recently, a netizen accidentally discovered that “wild” appeared next to the WIFI icon of OPPO mobile phone. WIFI baby”, it’s the first time I’ve seen it after using it for so long, good

Apple is rumored to hold its first retail conference in 3 years to warm up new products such as the iPhone 14

Apple will hold a special event at 1:00 a.m. Taiwan time on September 8, and the outside world is expected to announce new products such as the iPhone 14 series mobile phones and Apple Watch…

Asus’ new gaming phone debuts on September 19, with MediaTek Dimensity processor for the first time

ASUS (2357), a major PC brand manufacturer, officially issued an invitation letter, and announced today (29th) that it will host the ROG Phone 6D Ultima on September 19th…

Google’s screen foldable mobile phone design patent passed!Expected to debut with Pixel 7

The 91mobiles website earlier revealed that Google has submitted an approved design patent at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), showing the appearance of a mobile phone with a foldable screen that may be launched next.

Samsung launches G70B, G65B Odyssey screens to quickly start streaming games in the cloud

During Gamescom 2022, Samsung announced the launch of two Odyssey branded gaming screens and the new 990 PRO series PCIe 4.0 SSD.

common leave a message

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy