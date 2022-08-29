“Internet speed card” may be one of the unbearable problems for modern people.OPPOFor this reason, the mobile phone has improved its performance to appease users who cannot bear the slow speed of the Internet. Recently, a netizen accidentally discovered that a “wild WIFI baby” appeared next to the WIFI icon of an OPPO mobile phone. What the hell is this? As soon as the question came out, some expert netizens saw at a glance that this was OPPO’s main “black technology of internet speed”.

A netizen asked a question through PTT. He accidentally found that next to the WIFI icon on the upper right of the OPPO mobile phone interface, “a small WIFI icon appeared again”, and it was the first time he had seen it on his mobile phone for so long, and he couldn’t help but wonder ” what does this mean?”

An OPPO mobile phone user accidentally found a “little baby” (circled in red) next to the WIFI icon.Picture taken fromPTT

Some expert netizens know the answer at a glance, revealing that this is OPPO’s main “dual WIFI acceleration” function, which can be turned on in the WIFI assistant settings, so that the device can be connected to two WIFI at the same time to increase the network speed. The launch immediately attracted attention.

According to a report by Lu media “Aijiwei”, vivo’s iQOO mobile phone brand first demonstrated “dual WIFI acceleration technology” as early as 2019, and the OPPO operating system ColorOS official soon followed up and announced that the OPPO Reno 10x zoom version supports dual WIFI acceleration technology . According to OPPO’s official statement, the dual WIFI acceleration technology has two different frequency bands, 2.4G and 5G, and can operate independently of hotspots. Slow (Internet speed between 500KB/s and 1MB/s)” is automatically enabled.