The Wellbeing Summit Bogotá: Shaping the Future of Well-being in Latin America

“The Wellbeing Summit Bogotá”, the first Ibero-American summit focused on well-being, is set to take place from the 13th to the 16th of this month in Bogotá, Colombia. More than 120 national and international experts will participate in the event, along with over 600 social, government, and business leaders. The summit aims to foster a new awareness of well-being in Latin America.

Co-creator of The Wellbeing Summit Bogotá, Gaby de Meneses, explained that the objective of the event is to bring specialists from all over Latin America to present well-being through sessions where attendees can learn the theory and practice to apply it in their lives. The summit will feature doctors, teachers, social entrepreneurs, and businessmen who are interested in leveraging well-being for the benefit of their communities.

The event is part of a global initiative called “Wellbeing Project” and seeks to redefine society’s concept of well-being. The organizers believe that well-being encompasses more than just physical health; it also includes emotional, social, and financial well-being.

Throughout the four-day summit, participants will have access to workshops, immersions, ancestral practices, artistic presentations, concerts, and conversations with writers. These activities will provide the keys necessary to achieve well-being for the nearly one thousand attendees.

Prominent experts at the summit will include Mar Cabra, a Spanish journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner, Colombian writers Piedad Bonnett and Ricardo Silva, and Dr. Richard Davidson, a researcher known for his studies on the neurological basis for promoting human flourishing. Additionally, representatives from indigenous communities will share their ancestral wisdom.

Colombia, as the host country for the summit, has made significant efforts to ensure well-being reaches all communities. These initiatives have gained international recognition, and Colombia has been awarded for its well-being initiatives in education.

Gaby de Meneses emphasized that there is a growing interest in well-being in Colombia, with both civil society and private companies contributing to the efforts. The Wellbeing Summit Bogotá is expected to further foster this interest and promote well-being across Latin America.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

