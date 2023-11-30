The winter of flu syndromes: “But few are vaccinated for Covid” – il Resto del Carlino

The winter of flu syndromes: “But few get vaccinated for covid”

As winter approaches, health experts are sounding the alarm for what could be a “double peak” of Covid-19 and flu cases during the holiday season. Despite this warning, it seems that few people are getting vaccinated for Covid-19, raising concerns about the potential impact on hospitals and healthcare systems.

Italian epidemiologist, Giovanni Rezza, has expressed concern about the possibility of a surge in Covid-19 cases coinciding with the annual flu season. He has warned that the data on Covid-19 cases may be underestimated, and that the virus could be making a resurgence as the colder weather sets in.

In light of these concerns, Austria has already (re)recommended the use of masks in public spaces, highlighting the need for increased caution as winter approaches.

The potential for a “double peak” of Covid-19 and flu cases has raised fears of hospitals being flooded with patients, putting additional strain on an already overburdened healthcare system. The prospect of a winter marked by the simultaneous presence of Covid-19 and flu has led to worries about the impact on the holiday season, with concerns that Christmas could be overshadowed by the ongoing pandemic and the threat of flu-related illness.

The combination of the two viruses has led to calls for increased vigilance and for people to get vaccinated against both Covid-19 and the flu. Navigating the winter months will require a concerted effort to protect public health and prevent the potential for a surge in cases.

As the holiday season approaches, it is crucial for individuals to take proactive measures to protect themselves and others, including getting vaccinated and following recommended safety guidelines. The potential for a “double peak” of Covid-19 and flu cases is a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic, and the need for continued vigilance in the face of these threats.