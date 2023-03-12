Horror a Paviawhere a pensioner has shot to the wife with one pistol and then turn the weapon against himself, killing himself. The drama unfolded at Cilavegnain the Pavia area, and the woman is now in very serious conditions.





He shoots his wife and kills himself, horror in Pavia

Drama in Cilavegna, in the province of Pavia, where a pensioner shot at his wife and then killed himself.

The tragedy took place around 4.30 pm in a villa – writes RaiNews – in via Pisacane, where it has yet to be ascertained whether there was a dispute.

The man was called Mauro Casazza and was a 67-year-old retiree known by residents for his past business of hair salon.





The man was called Mauro Casazza and was a 67-year-old retiree known by residents for his past business of hair salon.

The wife, Pinuccia continued, is 63 years old. The two had been married for about 50 years and had no children.

Rescue and investigations

As 'La Stampa' writes, upon the arrival of the emergency services, the woman was transported by air ambulance to the San Matteo hospital in Pavia.





He was still breathing during transport but his conditions showed up immediately despair.

The carabinieri from the Vigevano (Pavia) station arrived at the house and immediately listened to the witnesses to try to reconstruct the story and understand the origins of the desperate act.

And attempted murder-suicidetherefore, in which the murder was not completed.





Casazza died instantly.

The precedents in Messina and Trieste

In the last few hours a similar case has occurred at Joyful the seain the province of Messina, where a retired former financier stabbed his wife to death and then took his own life.

Also in this case the motive that led to the tragedy is not yet known. A few days ago another tragedy took place in Trieste, where two pensioners died in the same way: the husband shot at his wife, killing her, and took her life by ingesting drugs.





Even before making the gesture, the elderly man had left a sign outside the entrance door where he asked the neighbors to call the police and provided instructions on how to find the keys to the house.




