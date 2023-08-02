The World Health Organization Expands Efforts to Induce ‘Eco-Anxiety’ Amidst Rising Environmental Concerns

Title: WHO Increases Efforts to Address Eco-Anxiety and Potential Health Threats

Subtitle: Controversial Specialist’s Warning on Climate-Related Diseases Echoed by WHO

In a bid to address growing concerns over environmental issues and their impact on health, the World Health Organization (WHO) has decided to take action against the so-called “eco-anxiety.” Amidst decreasing fears related to well-known viruses like Covid, the WHO now aims to raise awareness about potential biosanitary threats. The organization believes that the heat, in addition to causing environmental damage, also increases the risk of disease transmission.

This move by the WHO comes after renowned infectious disease specialist, Matteo Bassetti, anticipated the need for heightened vigilance regarding climate-related diseases. In December, he expressed concerns on his Facebook page about the “tropicalization” of climate leading to the potential spread of diseases in Italy. Bassetti highlighted yellow fever as a serious candidate for a future pandemic, along with the West Nile virus and the Chikungunya virus transmitted by the tiger mosquito.

While Italy has not reported any cases of these diseases, Bassetti’s hypothesis suggested that global warming could lead to the migration of disease-carrying mosquitoes into Europe. However, it is worth noting that yellow fever does not exist in regions with high temperatures, such as Asia, Central America, South America, and Oceania.

Nevertheless, the WHO has now echoed Bassetti’s concerns and underscored the risks posed by mosquitoes in Western countries. Due to global warming, mosquito activity has increased, leading to an elevated threat to public health. Rubén Bueno Mari, past president of the European Mosquito Control Association, highlighted the change in mosquito behavior, leading to increased mosquito bites year-round and subsequent health risks.

However, critics question the reality of these warnings. Instances of mosquito bites during colder months are rare, and cases of diseases transmitted by mosquitoes remain limited. The perceived threat ends up being more virtual than real, leading to unnecessary fear. Furthermore, yellow fever, like Covid, lacks an effective treatment, but fortunately, a vaccine exists, though its use is limited to individuals under 60 due to documented side effects in the elderly.

To tackle this recurring issue of mosquitoes, the WHO believes that citizen information campaigns and research into mosquito behavior are necessary. Additionally, companies like Rentokil have developed innovative solutions, such as a “Blood Room,” to study and test new traps and insecticides under controlled laboratory conditions.

While the WHO aims to address the potential health threats posed by mosquitoes and other insects, concerns have been raised about the risks associated with such studies. The hope is that laboratories like these do not inadvertently contribute to the emergence of new viruses, akin to the Wuhan virus.

As discussions surrounding global health threats continue, it is paramount to strike a balance between awareness, preparation, and maintaining a sense of perspective to address both immediate and potential challenges effectively.

