The Zaporizhzhia plant at risk. Zelensky warns Macron

breaking latest news – Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that Russia is planning “dangerous provocations” at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, occupied by Moscow. “I have warned Emmanuel Macron that the occupation troops are preparing dangerous provocations at the Zaporizhzhia power plant,” Zelensky said in a statement. “We have agreed to keep the situation under maximum control together with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency).”

Earlier, the Kiev military warned of “the possible preparation of a provocation on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia power plant in the near future.” He stated that “external objects similar to Explosive devices were placed on the exterior roof of the third and fourth reactors” at the site. “Their detonation shouldn’t damage the power units, but could create an image of bombing by the Ukrainian side”, he said, arguing that Moscow “would spread disinformation about this”.

In Moscow, an adviser to the Russian nuclear agency Rosatom, Renat Karchaa, accused Kyiv of planning an attack on the plant. “Today we received information that I am authorized to announce… On July 5, literally at night, in the dark, the Ukrainian army will try to attack the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” Karchaa told Russian state television. He stated that Ukraine has plans to use “high-precision and long-range weapons” and drones. Since the outbreak of war in February 2022, Russia and Ukraine have regularly accused each other of endangering the plant’s safety.

