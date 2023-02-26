There are some foods that should never be missing from the table, at any age. They have amazing properties and beneficial effects.

We know that a healthy diet is already an excellent basis for ensuring our health. But perhaps not everyone believes that very few foods – and elements – are enough to obtain an “elixir of life”.

The Medicine did strides and luckily we now have effective cures even for the most serious diseases.

Under study, currently, too innovative cancer therapies, or against HIV, which still cause millions of deaths each year worldwide. However, together with pharmacological therapies, we can combine a healthy diet: “miracles” will not happen, but surely the organism will be healthier, and consequently stronger when diseases come.

After all, what are we? Beings born from a Planet, which in the midst of a “cruel and ruthless” Universe has “created” a life bubbleand Paradise where you can enjoy a fulfilling existence. Our bodies are the result of adaptation to this systemand only never denying where we come from we will be able to benefit from the wonder of being here and now.

Even wanting to out of philosophyAnyway, Science and Medicine itself tell us that we can derive numerous benefits from natural foods. Here then is a list of those that it is preferable never to miss at the table, and why.

8 foods that offer many benefits to the body, at all ages: here’s what they are

If we are sick, it is normal to resort to medicineand indeed, luckily Science has devised many that have lengthened our life expectancy. But already by adopting a healthy diet we can prevent many diseases, even serious ones.

Indeed, experts know that aTumors can also arise from chronic inflammatory states, as well as from genetic predispositions. By decreasing inflammation, we certainly help our body defend itself better.

In fact, one of the 8 foods you should never miss is Nights. These oilseeds, among other things, delicious to eat as they are, and perfect as hunger-busting snackscontain a lot of Omega 3 . These fatty acids are very precious, and serve many functions of the organism: thecardiovascular activitythat cerebral and that too physical education. Eating Walnuts, therefore, can “save our lives”, and above all without having to spend a fortune on who knows what food supplements.

Always in Nightsbut also in the Salmonin Mackerelin Herringin the flax seedin soy and seaweed we find fatty acids EPA and DHAwhich help our body on several fronts: they protect cognitive functions, preserving from Dementia and Alzheimer’s, and give the right water intake and, last but not least, contribute to the maintenance of triglyceride values ​​in the blood, helping to decrease the chances of stroke and heart attacks.

I Blueberriesand more generally all that it contains Polyphenols, are precious allies against oxidative action and inflammation. Drinking blueberry and/or red fruit juices regularly (obviously without added sugar) protects against numerous diseases, from diabetes to hypertension, and also from diseases of the pancreas.

Il Buckwheat is another of the latest “discoveries” in the nutrition sector: it is an ancient cereal, very rich in fibers, antioxidants and vegetable proteins. This mix, as it is easy to understand, allows us to keep our Microbiota in excellent health, which as we know is a real organ capable of creating immune responses even to the most serious diseases. Moreover, buckwheat has a much lower glycemic index than durum wheat pasta or classic rice.

Among the healthy foods that should never be missed on the table there is also the Chocolate. We might think that it is caloric and not suitable in the case of a hypocaloric diet, but we must know that chocolate does not always mean fat or diabetes, quite the contrary. Choosing the bitter one, with at least 85% cocoa, we will only bring benefits to the organism. Unlike milk chocolate, the “original” one delivers many minerals, fibers and theobrominea substance anti-inflammatory par excellence. As we have come to understand by now, by keeping inflammation at bay we also keep disease at bay. Finally, remember that cocoa is known because among plant foods it is one of the richest in natural antioxidants.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)