there are people who drink it every morning

Drinking a glass of water and apple cider vinegar in the morning, possibly on an empty stomach, is a real panacea for health: the benefits.

Apple cider vinegar is a fantastic product, we know, rich in healthy properties, and can help us on several fronts. In particular, when taken on an empty stomachearly in the morning, entails numerous benefits for our body. In fact, since ancient Rome, this drink was used to solve digestive problems and to purify the body.

In fact, its disinfectant properties have been renowned for millennia. In ancient times, it was customary to prepare a hot drink, called Posca, based on wine (or apple) vinegar and other spices, to solve various problems. Today, apple cider vinegar is used to flavor various dishes, but also for solve some skin problems, protect hair e fight cellulite. Let’s find out all the benefits for our body.

The benefits of apple cider vinegar on our body: why drinking water and vinegar in the morning is a good habit

Among the various types of vinegar, such as that of rice, honey, white or red wine, that of apples is the most beneficial of allalso used to solve numerous household chores, such as for example to remove limescale and incrustations, or to disinfect the various surfaces, neutralizing bad smells. This type of vinegar derives from cider, i.e. the must of apples, subjected to fermentation.

Acidification is obtained from fermentation, which gives the drink its characteristic acid and intense taste. According to some studies, drink a drop of apple cider vinegar, diluted in a glass of water, every morning and on an empty stomach, would be a good habit. How come? Why helps deflate the bellya purify the body and to give more energy.

Of course, that’s the advice to always dilute the vinegar, and not to drink too many quantities, otherwise there is a risk of burning in the esophagus. Drinking this mix in the morning helps eliminate toxins in the livere promotes digestion, preventing fermentation, thus deflating the belly. Its detoxifying action works together with the diuretic and draining one, also eliminating excess liquids.

Improves digestion by activating digestive enzymes. By the way, apple cider vinegar boasts several beneficial properties, so much so that it helps reduce bad cholesterollowers blood sugar levels and increases the sense of satiety. In case of a sore throat, it also acts as an antibacterial and thus calms the inflammation.