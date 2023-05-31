Home » Six Days in Fallujah launches as Early Access in June
Technology

by admin
The developers of Highwire Games and publisher Victura did get a lot of negative attention when they revived Six Days in Fallujah in 2021, since Konami canceled its involvement with it more than a decade ago, so when the game disappeared from the radar And it should come as no surprise when the announced fall 2022 release was missed. . This obviously led many to think that the project had been canceled once and for all, but that was not the case.

Today’s trailer reveals that Six Days in Fallujah will launch as a Steam Early Access release on June 22. This version will include four co-op missions, where up to four players can team up on the procedurally generated map that the developer highlighted two years ago. All four missions will focus on the US military, so it doesn’t sound like we’ll see how playing as a local works. However, we’re likely to get a single-player campaign ahead of launch, with AI-controlled teammates, more co-op missions, more nationalities, and a few other things that will be added until the official launch, which is at least a year away.

What kind of reception do you think the Six Days of Fallujah will get in three weeks?

