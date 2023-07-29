There is a boom in cases of cannabis poisoning – Food

Cases of cannabis poisoning have increased following the legalization of the drug, according to an expert analysis from the University of Sydney published in the journal Addiction and based on more than 24 studies. The risk of poisoning is quadrupled for children, who typically ingest the drug through gummies and other foods spiked with it.





Most people with cannabis poisoning are in no danger of dying, but in severe cases, too much cannabis can cause difficulty walking, talking and breathing. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component, can also lead to abnormal heart rhythms, coma and seizures. In mild cases, poisoning may be limited to nausea and confusion.





To find out if there was a link between the legalization of cannabis (medically with prescription, or recreational) and poisoning events, the researchers examined 30 studies from the United States, Canada and Thailand. The results showed that in most settings where marijuana legalization occurred, there was a subsequent increase in reported cases of cannabis poisoning. On average, the risk of cannabis poisoning more than doubled for people of all ages and quadrupled in children.





The impact was most dramatic in cases where cannabis-infused foods were legal. A separate study, released earlier this year, found that there were 3,054 cases of edible cannabis poisoning in children under 6 in the United States in 2021, up from just 207 cases in 2017. poisoning cases increase when cannabis is made more freely available,” says author Nicholas Buckley. “What is surprising is the magnitude of the increase.” One reason for the increase may be availability: Easier access means a greater chance of ingesting too much of the drug. Colorful packaging and kid-friendly marketing are also a problem. Packaging cannabis that looks like candy or food should be avoided, as with drugs, Buckley says, use child-proof packaging, and store products out of the reach of children.



