The summer session of the 2023/24 transfer market is officially underway

The transfer market has officially begun. Rimini, for the fourth year in a row, hosted the inaugural event of the 2023/24 Calciomercato, organized by Master Group Sport and ADiSe, in collaboration with the Emilia-Romagna Region.

The evening opened the summer session of the Calciomercato, an event sponsored by Lega Serie A, Lega Serie B and Lega Pro, which sees the Emilia-Romagna Region still a protagonist with major events of international appeal, but also dozens and dozens of appointments featuring the local communities. The appointment, also sponsored by the Municipality of Rimini, is part of the program of sporting events, supported by the Emilia-Romagna Region, for the enhancement of the area and tourist attraction.

In the evocative location of the Grand Hotel Rimini the special edition of “Colpi da Maestro”, the talk show hosted by Sara Benci, Sky Sport journalist. Many exceptional guests took to the stage: from the President of the Lega Serie A Lorenzo Casini, who celebrated the extraordinary results of Italian football in this sporting season, to Adriano Galliani, who recalled the President Silvio Berlusconi, to Arrigo Sacchi, the master of coaches.

Many themes and anecdotes told during the talk show by this season’s protagonists: Giuseppe Marotta, Chief Executive Officer of Inter who, with a memorable and unpredictable ride, won the Champions League Final, Giovanni Carnevali, Chief Executive Officer and General of Sassuolo Calcio, an important reality, now in its 10th year of Serie A and which continues to churn out young talents, Pantaleo Corvino, Sports Director of US Lecce and architect of the reconstruction of the first team and the Primavera team, today Champion of Italy and Claudio Fenucci, Chief Executive Officer of Bologna Football Club, after a record-breaking season.

At the end of the talk show, the greeting of the President of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini: “We are proud to host the opening event of the Calciomercato again this year, a great appointment eagerly awaited by all those who love this unique sport, in capable of giving unrepeatable emotions. And which effectively marks the reopening of the Italian football season. One of the many prestigious sporting events that we host in Emilia-Romagna, in this region that increasingly confirms its vocation as an authentic Sport Valley, with truly all-round attention to sport, from grassroots to major international events . An appointment that has now become a beautiful custom, in the heart of the Emilia-Romagna Riviera, in the extraordinary setting of the Grand Hotel in Rimini, which this year takes on a further important meaning: the testimony of the will of this tenacious and proud land not to give up, after the ravages of the flood, and to set off once again, together with our communities”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

