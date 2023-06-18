Federer’s estate worth a billion! Luxury in every detail and anti-nuclear cover

During his highly successful career, the legendary Roger Federer earned over 130 million dollars (about 2.7 billion crowns), but he came to much larger sums thanks to generous sponsorship contracts. But even after the end of his career, which he concluded last year, the generous financial flow from important partners did not stop. It is not a problem for the twenty-time Grand Slam champion to build a new house for his family. And if to the new, then with full splendor…

