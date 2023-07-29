Income cut, alarm from trade unions: “There is a risk of a social bomb”. The mayors: “It is downloaded on the Municipalities”

ROMA – The union, starting from the CGIL, raises the alarm about the possible “social bomb”. The secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein attacks the right, accusing it of forget the poor. The mayors are angry with the INPS and with the Government for having unloaded on the Municipalities the responsibility of assisting the weakest sections of the population.

The controversy broke out the next day the sending of a text message by INPS to 169,000 families with the news that they will no longer receive basic income from August.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

