[Special]If the current seventh graders have any common memories, then they would be sitting in front of the TV with three or five friends and holding the hand of the home console and fighting until dawn, or gathering in Internet cafes after class, teaming up in front of the computer to fight, calling Fighting in the canyon day and night before giving up. When it comes to games, the trendy golden boy Allen Yang Ailun certainly has a lot of memories. He laughed and said that since elementary school, the small handheld console that his mother bought at the vegetable market began to play, and later the game collection cassettes of the home console are all memories. However, this encounter with the “MAG Trident S 5M” gaming console opened up a new world for him. It turned out that the home console and computer desktop, which seemed to be two watersheds, could be integrated so well. This was a GQ sharing one with him. Game experience in the afternoon.

The game era of the trendy golden boy

“You can learn a lot of things by playing video games, train your reactions, and get along with friends.” Referring to the game, Allen has a lot of memories. He said that it must have started with video game instruments, and then computer games, or Internet cafes and friends. Real-time battle game. “When I was growing up, I had a stereotype about playing video games. It’s not like the e-sports industry is so developed now, and young parents are more acceptable.” He mentioned the period when he was restricted from using computers and playing electric games in his childhood, and now he has become a professional e-sports player. Players are not surprised in the era, it is really a great leap forward. Experienced players like him, from home consoles to PC GAME and Online Games, and later home consoles spread with the Internet, such as XBOX, Playstation, such as PS2, PS3, and now they can play on mobile phones. miss. Therefore, this trendy boy who has been playing games for more than 20 years was very impressed by its unique operating style when he tried the new MSI MAG “Trident S 5M” gaming console this time.

Crazy game’s video game big boy daily

“Actually, my favorite among so many games is sports games. For example, NBA 2K9 has been played since 2009 and has now reached 2K23.” Allen said with a smile that his favorite sports games range from ball games to racing cars, such as street basketball and slam dunk. Master, whether it is a home phone or mobile game, you can play it, and you can get started quickly. “I think interest affects the choice of games. For example, if I like cars, then I will definitely play racing games.” Since the classic GT series, I have joined the world of virtual racing, and I have played GT 7, F1 racing, etc., and I am very focused when I am immersed in it. , I am most afraid that my family suddenly walks by and interrupts the experience. “That’s really embarrassing. I’m afraid that bugs will interfere with playing games, but when the car is running laps with one throttle and slow braking, it will take more than ten laps to re-run.” He laughed and said that resetting the record at this time would make him mad, this may be because he was playing games one of the points of concern.