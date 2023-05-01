«There is no masculinity, what message do we give?». It’s controversy

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Controversy over a post by Walter Nudo. The well-known actor lashed out at a Valentino ad. On the billboard posted at Milan’s Linate airport, you can see a man wearing makeup and earrings. He doesn’t compromise. He has a different opinion and would like to let it be known. So he takes a selfie video where he explains his location to him.

Walter Nudo, controversy over Valentino’s advertising

On Instagram he published the following post.

I want to share something with you: I’m in Linate and I’m seeing this ad here by Valentino. I see no masculinity and no femininity in this ad. If this is the message we give to the kids who see it, the kids have no points of reference, they have no basis

The actor continues his rant.

So if they then freak out with this confusion, it’s normal! If they then need to go to a psychologist, that’s normal, because we don’t help them at all. Let’s try to be clearer. We vaccinated – indeed, we adults – try to have more responsibility and make people understand what is masculine and what is feminine. Because in a couple this is important”.

To the controversy

«Walter Muto would be better», writes a user in the comments to the post. And there are those who notice: “Note that when you posed in commercials or on the catwalk at the time society imposed male models like Lorenzo Lamas, where you adapted perfectly (muscles, tan, slightly long hair which at the time denoted the loss of the sense of masculinity. …). So at the time the company was proposing one message, today it is proposing another”. And finally: “It’s your fault Mr. Nude. She has stopped making country music and offering us the only true masculinity made up of unbuttoned shirts, engines in the desert and leather jackets. Please make us men again.”

