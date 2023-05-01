Home » «There is no masculinity, what message do we give?». It’s controversy
Health

«There is no masculinity, what message do we give?». It’s controversy

by admin
«There is no masculinity, what message do we give?». It’s controversy

Controversy over a post by Walter Nudo. The well-known actor lashed out at a Valentino ad. The billboard posted at Milan Linate airport reads…

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 89,99€

or
€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • The Ore18 newsletter for updates of the day
  • The podcasts of our signatures
  • Insights and live updates

Controversy over a post by Walter Nudo. The well-known actor lashed out at a Valentino ad. On the billboard posted at Milan’s Linate airport, you can see a man wearing makeup and earrings. He doesn’t compromise. He has a different opinion and would like to let it be known. So he takes a selfie video where he explains his location to him.

May 1 concert, report cards: Ambra a guarantee (8), Biggio perfect partner (7), sensual Gaia (6)

Walter Nudo, controversy over Valentino’s advertising

On Instagram he published the following post.

I want to share something with you: I’m in Linate and I’m seeing this ad here by Valentino. I see no masculinity and no femininity in this ad. If this is the message we give to the kids who see it, the kids have no points of reference, they have no basis

See also  Giacomini, president of Stardust: "We value talented young people, so they become influencers"

The actor continues his rant.

So if they then freak out with this confusion, it’s normal! If they then need to go to a psychologist, that’s normal, because we don’t help them at all. Let’s try to be clearer. We vaccinated – indeed, we adults – try to have more responsibility and make people understand what is masculine and what is feminine. Because in a couple this is important”.

To the controversy

«Walter Muto would be better», writes a user in the comments to the post. And there are those who notice: “Note that when you posed in commercials or on the catwalk at the time society imposed male models like Lorenzo Lamas, where you adapted perfectly (muscles, tan, slightly long hair which at the time denoted the loss of the sense of masculinity. …). So at the time the company was proposing one message, today it is proposing another”. And finally: “It’s your fault Mr. Nude. She has stopped making country music and offering us the only true masculinity made up of unbuttoned shirts, engines in the desert and leather jackets. Please make us men again.”

Read the full article
on The Messenger

You may also like

Cnn: “A mega Chinese military airship spotted at...

May 1st, 108 officers injured and 291 arrested...

Antonella Viola spreads terror: “When you must never...

May 1st, Pd-M5s and unions on the barricades:...

Andrea Agnelli got married: secret wedding in Umbria...

Is it true that fasting is good for...

Andrea Agnelli, cover wedding in Umbria with Deniz...

Endometriosis diagnosis at 28: “I felt my body...

“Penalty saved by Milik, that’s how it went!...

Is eating cabbage good for health? Here is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy