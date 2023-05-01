a burnt agent – TV Courier

A police officer was hit by a Molotov cocktail and suffered severe burns to his hand during the clashes in Paris in the May Day demonstration which was also the occasion to protest, again, against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform.

In the capital, as well as in other cities in France, there were clashes and police officers used tear gas and water cannons. In Paris, the radical fringes of the demonstrators threw stones at the police and broke the windows of banks and real estate agencies.