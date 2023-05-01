Home » a burnt agent – TV Courier
World

a burnt agent – TV Courier

by admin
a burnt agent – TV Courier

A police officer was hit by a Molotov cocktail and suffered severe burns to his hand during the clashes in Paris in the May Day demonstration which was also the occasion to protest, again, against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform.

In the capital, as well as in other cities in France, there were clashes and police officers used tear gas and water cannons. In Paris, the radical fringes of the demonstrators threw stones at the police and broke the windows of banks and real estate agencies.

May 1, 2023 – Updated May 1, 2023, 7:09 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  A woman for the Elysée: neo-Gaullists in France choose former minister Valérie Pécresse to challenge Macron to the presidential elections

You may also like

tomorrow’s horoscope, Tuesday 2 May

South Africa begs Putin not to come |...

Car leasing – a good solution to drive...

Switzerland, climate activist glues his hands to a...

Darko Lazić wife Katarina about his ex-girlfriends |...

Play Offs, match 1 of the Scudetto Finale:...

In Gaza a 6-year-old boy dies mauled by...

New Lancia Ypsilon 2023, an important restyling and...

Usa, rejects Trump’s request to cancel the trial...

here is the program for the week

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy