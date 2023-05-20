These 10 don’t get along

The ice saints are over and you can put your favorite vegetables in the garden. It’s my turn to plant cucumbers next week and I’m now thinking about the right location. Since I don’t have that much space available, I’m trying to plant a mixed culture again this year. The principle behind it is simple – you put plants that support each other in growth together in the bed. Suitable plants are called good neighbors and they can be planted together. For example, for cucumbers, these are peas, corn, French beans, lettuce and onions. But what are bad neighbors for cucumbers? That’s what today’s article is about.

Why avoid bad neighbors for cucumbers?

Cucumbers are heavy feeders and as such they need a lot of nutrients to grow and fruit. For this reason, they should never be planted together with other heavy feeders. Why? Because the plants will compete for nutrients, so that in the end none will get enough. You can find a detailed list of heavy feeders in this article. So all the plants on this list are not good neighbors for cucumbers.

These plants should not be placed next to cucumbers

If you want to grow cucumbers as a mixed culture, then you should pay attention to the right planting partners and avoid the wrong ones. The following cultures do not belong together in the bed.

Potatoes are not a good choice for intercropping

Both in cucumbers and in most other garden plants potatoes on the list of bad companion plants. If potatoes are on the same bed as cucumbers, the harvest will be small and stunted. Both plants harm each other, as the potato deprives the cucumber of important nutrients and the cucumber promotes potato blight, which can destroy entire potato crops.

Do not plant cucurbits next to cucumbers

cucumbers and Zucchini have similar aspirations, which is why one might think that they are a good match. You would be wrong, as the competition between the two plants for nutrients, water and light can result in the growth and fruit yield of the two crops being compromised. Another problem comes with the diseases and pests that affect both plants. The pests that like to nibble on cucumber plants also nibble on zucchini. And with a mixed culture, it’s going to be hard to get rid of them. Fits for the same reason pumpkin not next to cucumbers.

Radishes and radishes are bad neighbors

The fast growing ones radish and the radish are susceptible to the same pests and diseases as cucumber plants. If they are placed together in the bed, the risk of an infestation is significantly higher. Thus, these crops are considered bad neighbors for cucumbers.

Do not plant Jerusalem artichokes next to cucumbers

plants like Jerusalem artichokethat spread their roots underground are not good neighbors for the shallow-rooted cucumbers. There is direct competition between the two cultures, which leads to unhealthy growth.

Aromatic herbs inhibit cucumber growth

Herbs are a real asset in the garden, but some shouldn’t be planted next to cucumbers. Basil for example, is an absolute taboo next to cucumber plants. Instead, plant basil near tomatoes – this should enhance the flavor of the tomatoes.

Some herbs like lovage and sage could inhibit the growth of cucumber plants and are therefore considered bad neighbors in the bed.

Die mint is also not a good planting partner as it becomes rampant and can suffocate nearby plants. Almost all mint varieties are overly aggressive in garden beds and can take up space for cucumbers, depriving them of nutrients.

Are tomatoes bad neighbors for cucumbers?

As far as science goes, you should tomatoes and never plant cucumbers together. The two heavy consumers compete for nutrients and can therefore not develop their full growth potential. Furthermore, both crops are susceptible to fungal diseases such as powdery mildew. Nevertheless, many hobby gardeners swear by the fact that their tomato and cucumber plants thrive together without any problems. This is possible if you fertilize the vegetable patch generously and place the plants at a certain distance from each other. However, if you are struggling with mildew in the garden, then you should rather avoid this combination.

