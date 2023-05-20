Home » wins the play-out with Castellana Grotte and stays in B1!
World

wins the play-out with Castellana Grotte and stays in B1!

by admin
wins the play-out with Castellana Grotte and stays in B1!

by palermotoday.it – ​​3 minutes ago

As before, more than before! Exactly one year later, the Duo Rent Terrasini manages to maintain once again the Serie B1 of women’s volleyball, at the end of a troubled season but in which the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Terrasini’s new miracle of salvation: he wins the play-out with Castellana Grotte and remains in B1! appeared 3 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Putin: ready to offer Europe all the gas it asks of us

You may also like

Harry and Meghan, from the anniversary party to...

A teenager from BiH shot passers-by in Vienna...

The Pope entrusts Cardinal Zuppi with a mission...

floods in Piedmont, one dead in Reggio Calabria

ŽRK Hadžići and ŽRK Grude in the BIH...

Apartments on the second floor the most profitable...

We with Italy in strong Sicilian colors Saverio...

Book Fair, Minister Roccella contested: blitz of feminists...

Zorannah completely undressed Fun

Leipzig Bayern 3:1 Bundesliga Round 33 | Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy