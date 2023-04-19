These are the 5 best short hairstyles for older women

When it comes to short hairstyles for older women, opinions often differ. There are many ladies who like to part with their long mane for a new, low-maintenance look. Others, however, do not dare the short haircut because they believe it makes them look even older. While some hairstyle mistakes can have exactly this unfavorable effect, there are also short hairstyles that have the exact opposite effect. We have collected here the 5 best hairstyles for short hair that can beautifully flatter women in their 50s and 60s.

The pixie bob

Neither a bob nor a pixie – this hairstyle is the golden mean and we love it. Why? Because it is particularly versatile and allows us to wear the two classic short haircuts at the same time. The modern haircut is characterized by short hair at the nape and slightly longer sides and top hair. The hairstyle can be spiced up with strands for a rejuvenated look, but it also looks great on gray hair.

Classic layered pixie

The queen of short hairstyles is without a doubt the pixie hairstyle. This short haircut is particularly versatile and can be adapted to any face shape and hair structure. This hairstyle is ideal for thin hair as it is short in length. She also scores in terms of styling, because you don’t need more than 5 minutes in the morning to style a pixie cut.

Fransiger Bob

Short does not necessarily mean that you have to cut your hair completely. Bob hairstyles are the perfect transition from long to short hair and our clear favorite for older ladies is the fringed bob. This is a layered cut that is adapted to the face and can thus magic away a few years. The strands and fringes around the face will beautifully conceal the wrinkles and provide a younger look.

Der Wedge Cut

This haircut is a voluminous, layered bob that looks best on women with fine, straight hair. The hair is cut to follow the curve of the head and create natural volume. The layers start from the middle of the head and get shorter and shorter towards the nape of the neck. The resulting “wedge” is very flattering and looks elegant and chic.

Modern short hairstyles for older women: do you know the bixie cut?

Similar to the pixie bob, the bixie is a combination of the two classic cuts. In addition, there is often a fringed fringe that flatters the contours of the face and makes older women look younger. That is why it is one of our favorite short hairstyles for mature women.

