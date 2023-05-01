These are the hip models

Warm weather always brings a wardrobe refresher. Gone are the neutral tones of winter and there’s plenty of color and pattern instead. And finally, there is no better time to find out about the trend dresses 2023 and be inspired by the must-haves.

Trend dresses 2023: The must-haves for spring and summer

Spring doesn’t just bring nice weather, but an endless choice of dresses in the season’s signature colors and patterns, as they’re still the most dependable piece of clothing there is.

Fringe dresses are a must for Spring/Summer 2023

Get inspired and opt for a fringed mini dress. You don’t need to choose a dress that’s all fringed to keep up with the trend this season. There are many ways on the market to find a dress that has just a hint of fringing along the hemline.

Style this dress with heels and opt for more sober models to combine with a pair of flat sandals or trendy sneakers.

The bubble dress is back

Bubble dresses are known for their voluminous shape as they have a pleated hemline. Above all, they are short and should not be further spiced up as they are conspicuous enough. Even if they can be worn all year round, they are particularly trendy for this spring and summer. Opt for a purple shade bubble dress which is very popular and modern these days. This feminine trend color is full of hope and positivity and is the perfect choice for spring and summer.

The trendy crochet dresses

Crochet dresses are the perfect wardrobe staple for your vacations and best of all, they’re bang on trend in 2023. The open weave allows you to show off a little suntanned skin, but don’t think they’re only for the holiday season. They’re surprisingly versatile and you can wear them to dinner or a drink at home. Opt for styles in silk or cotton and look for unique textures to look extra chic and modern.

Choose the cut-out dress

Experiment with this sensual trend and show a little skin through the creative side cutouts. Go for an elegant midi dress in a striking hue and style it with your favorite denim jacket and heeled sandals for a chic look, or keep it casual with a classic pair of white sneakers for a trendy but comfortable look.

The ombré dress is a must-have

There’s one particular romantic color trend that’s been dominating the runways and that’s the soft ombré in sunset tones. The red, orange and yellow tones that fade into white or blue give an optimistic feeling for the new season. If you discover a dress in this shade, you will not regret the investment.

Utility dresses are bang on trend

The glamorous utility trend is the pinnacle of the century. The utility dresses, all of which have pockets, lacing, cords and other useful details, are becoming increasingly popular. Opt for a utility dress to add practicality and functionality to your outfit. Not only will this make you look chic and modern, it will also make you feel more comfortable and ready for the day.

Wear off-the-shoulder dresses in summer

Although they never really go out of style, the off the shoulder dresses are a must in 2023. Bare your shoulders because the hot weather is coming. Style your off the shoulder dress with a scarf for a glamorous touch as this look is at the top of the trend list for spring and summer.

The satin dress dominates the summer

The satin dress’s sheer finish makes it a versatile piece that can be worn over and over again. It’s a one-piece outfit that saves you time and makes you look stylish.

Trend dresses 2023: The white lace dress

White lace dresses were everywhere on the catwalks of the spring/summer 2023 shows. From flowing maxi dresses to fitted mini dresses, lace is an elegant and timeless look that is so fresh and radiant in summer. Lace dresses are very versatile and can be worn for casual or formal occasions simply by pairing them with the right shoe.

Wear linen dresses this coming summer

Just like white dresses, linen dresses are a summer favorite as the weather heats up. The famous lightweight fabric is made to be worn in high temperatures. But you shouldn’t always look for white dresses, as this dress proves. Opt for fresh summer tones that properly reflect the mood of the season.