dead and wounded civilians. Railroad bomb in Russia. Train derails

8:10 Russian attacks on the night of May 1st On the night of May 1, the Russian army bombed Pavlograd, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk, where according to the governor Nikolai Lukashuk 25 people were injured, including some children.

8:40 A civilian who died in Kherson One civilian was killed and three wounded overnight during shelling launched by the Russian army on the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, the local military administration said. Moscow launched fresh salvos of missiles against Ukrainian cities in the early hours of Monday, which Kyiv forces said have largely been neutralized.

9:35 Moscow wants to occupy Bakhmut on May 9th Moscow has set another deadline for the occupation of Bakhmut – May 9. This is reported by Rbc- Ukraine, according to which the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has the objective of announcing the end of the war on this “victorious note” and affirming that “all his objectives have been achieved and the Ukrainian army has been defeated”.

9:50 Hit Ukrainian weapons warehouse The Russian attack overnight on a Ukrainian ammunition warehouse in Pavlograd, in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, could be an attempt by Moscow’s army to slow down Kiev’s preparations for its announced counter-offensive, writes the Guardian. The size of the fire in Pavlograd suggests Russia may have hit a major arms depot and comes after the Ukrainian attack on an oil depot in Sevastopol, Crimea, unilaterally annexed by the Federation in 2014.

10:05 There are 34 wounded in Pavlohrad: 5 children The number of people injured in last night’s rocket attack on Pavlohrad has risen to 34, including five children. This was reported by the head of the regional authority in Suspilne, the state broadcaster See also daily horoscope za 19. april | Fun Ukraine. Two women are in intensive care.

10:20 Medvedev against Twitter: “Work for the US” Russia versus Twitter. It is Dmitry Medvedev, vice president of the Security Council, who rails against Elon Musk’s social network. Reason: Twitter deleted a message in which Medvedev, known for his aggressive posts, openly threatened wide-ranging Russian actions against other countries. The former president and former premier, therefore, vented on Telegram, where his reflections are not limited.

10:40 Zelensky speaks with the Prime Minister of New Zealand I had a call with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. I thanked New Zealand for participating in the training of our military. We look forward to its continuation, as well as further cooperation on defense and humanitarian issues. We discussed the need for further consolidation of the countries of the Pacific region in supporting Ukraine”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram

– – : – – Railroad bomb in Russia: train derails A freight train has derailed in the Bryansk region of Russia following the explosion of a bomb placed on the tracks. The news was released via Telegram by the regional governor, Alexander Bogomaz. There would be no casualties.

12:05 The toll of the night’s attacks with multiple rocket launchers Russia has launched a new missile attack on Ukraine, causing civilian deaths and injuries. Kiev’s armed forces report that the raids have targeted the cities of Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka and Pavlohrad. Missiles were also fired in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Overall, the Moscow forces conducted “27 air strikes and carried out 45 MLRS (multiple rocket launcher) launches against Ukrainian troop positions and inhabited areas, causing civilian deaths and injuries”.

13:10 Ukraine: “Everything ready for the counter-offensive” “On the counter-offensive we are at the finish line, we can say that everything is ready”. This was stated by the Ukrainian defense minister, Olesii Reznikov, interviewed by Ukrainian TV channels. “I don’t limit myself to hoping, I believe it – he added – I am convinced that much has been done to ensure that the counter-offensive is successful. Because if there is no trust in our generals, in our General Staff, from the Chief of staff to the commanders there is no point in going. Everything must be planned, thought out,” he said. Reznikov named three key factors for a successful counteroffensive: the availability of weapons, prepared and trained soldiers who know their plan and providing the offensive with everything necessary.