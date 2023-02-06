High cholesterol and cheese: a pairing that is often scary. This because many cheeses bring an excessive amount of saturated fatwhich can make high cholesterol worse.

By this term we mean a condition in which the cholesterol levels in the blood are too high. Cholesterol is a type of fat found naturally in some foods that the body uses to build cells and some chemicals.

However, if cholesterol levels are too high, they can build up on artery walls and form fatty deposits called plaque. These plaques can restrict or obstruct blood flow, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease such as heart attack and stroke.

High cholesterol is often caused by lack of physical activity, obesity and other risk factors such as smoking, age and genetic predisposition.

But especially from a diet rich in saturated fat: if a person with high cholesterol consumes cheeses that are high in saturated fat, it can further increase blood cholesterol levels.

However, moderate consumption of low saturated fat cheeses can be a part of a balanced diet to manage cholesterol levels. So let’s find out which are the cheeses that can be eaten with high cholesterol and which, on the contrary, can help to regularize the situation.

High cholesterol and cheeses, the benefits of this precious food

Let’s start immediately with a dutiful clarification: even in the case of high cholesterol, there is absolutely no need to demonize cheeses. It is indeed a valuable type of food.

Cheese is indeed a food that offers multiple nutritional benefits. For example, hard cheeses like cheddar and Parmesan are rich in vitamin Awhich plays an important role in the health of vision, skin and mucous membranes.

The vitamina B12, present in many products, is essential for the proper functioning of the nervous system and for the production of red blood cells. And there too vitamin D, which is instead essential for bone health and for the immune system, is present in this food.

In short, in general it is a product that not only brings taste to our food, but it also guarantees many nutritional properties that are important for our health.

The relationship between high cholesterol and cheeses

Then there is the fact that, in addition to the vitamins listed above, cheese also contains nutrients that can help fight high cholesterol.

For example, calcium-rich cheeses such as cheddar, parmesan and gouda can help reduce LDL cholesterol levels. This happens because present football in these cheeses helps eliminate cholesterol from the arteries.

Additionally, some cheeses, such as goat cheese and sheep’s cheese, are rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids such as Omega-3, which can help prevent cardiovascular disease.

High cholesterol: permitted cheeses and those to avoid

Obviously, not all cheeses are suitable for high cholesterol.

For those suffering from hypercholesterolemia, the cheeses to choose are those with a low fat content. Between these, cottage cheese, feta cheese, cottage cheese, and yogurt they’re generally considered healthier for cholesterol than high-fat cheeses like cheddar, gouda, and brie cheese.

Low-fat cheeses generally have less saturated fat than high-fat cheeses, making them a healthier option. For example, ricotta and feta cheese have about 5% fat, while cheddar and gouda have about 20%.

However, it is always important to consume cheese in moderation and be sure to choose options that are low in salt and saturated fat. Also, c is always usefulConsult a doctor or nutritionist for personalized advice on diet and lifestyle.

Finally it is important to note that even low-fat cheeses they can be high in sodium, so choosing low-sodium options is important and limit the amount of cheese you consume each day. In general, it is recommended that you limit your intake of high-fat cheeses and opt for low-fat options, but always in moderate amounts.

