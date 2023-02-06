The MIO Cable is in its final stage of preventive and corrective maintenance that is being carried out to guarantee the safe operation of the system.

“We are intervening in the cabins, everything that has to do with the communications component, we are also going to intervene in the different bollards, the coupling, the brake part and various electronic systems that need to be installed again,” said Miguel Adrián Salinas, director of operations for Metro Cali.

Adding that these works obey a diagnosis made by the Sky Cable company, at the end of the year 2022, in which different issues to be corrected were identified; that is why this meticulous review of the transport cabins,

“Because of this, Metro Cali has decided to make the corresponding interventions, carrying out all the maintenance and tuning of the system,” added Salinas.

The time of this preventive and corrective maintenance will be subject to the availability of supplies and specialized spare parts for the execution of these tasks.

Who will manage the operation of MIO Cable?

Once they are finished, Metro Cali will directly assume the operation of the Cali air-suspended system.

This is based on the fact that the contract with Cable Aéreo de Manizales expired on January 10 and it was not possible to reach an agreement between both parties for its reactivation.

“They were offered a four-month contract so that, based on the results of the diagnosis, they could make the corresponding adjustments, but they did not accept. They indicated that the minimum term should be one year, added to the fact that the value of the proposal exceeded the entity’s budget, for which reason an agreement could not be reached. Operating the cable directly reduces operating costs and you can have a greater social investment in commune 20 where the service is provided,” said Óscar Javier Ortiz Cuéllar, president of Metro Cali.

“Since 2020, the Ministry authorized Metro Cali to operate the MIO Cable directly. The permit is only awaited, in view of the fact that Cable Aéreo de Manizales is not going to continue with the operation”, Ortiz Cuéllar concluded in this regard.

Photo: Cali Mayor’s Office

