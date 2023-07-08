they all come out by now

Insects in the summer? A real nuisance. With the arrival of summer, we are infested with a multitude of fluttering creatures ready to disturb our tranquility. Yet, not all insects are equally insignificant. Some can turn into real nightmares if we don’t take the right precautions. In particular, the invasion of sandflies deserve special attention.

These tiny but fearsome summer companions who torment us with their annoying and itchy stings. It’s time to find out everything there is to know about this sand fly invasion and how to effectively protect yourself.

Summer has finally arrived and with it also a whole host of insects ready to invade our living space. And although some may seem insignificant, we must not underestimate them. Summer bugs can be annoying, but some of them are truly to be feared.

Insects coming in summer

It’s important take the right precautions to protect ourselves from insect bites and fully enjoy the wonderful summer days. But what are the insects we should keep an eye on? Among these, sandflies stand out as one of the most annoying and fearsome summer companions. Sandflies are small insects with a slender body, only 3-4 millimeters long. It seems amazing how these tiny creatures are capable of causing us so much irritation. Initially we could mistake them for common flies, but a bite from one of these sandflies is enough to understand how wrong we are.

These little blood vampires can be especially common in coastal areas, where they find the ideal habitat to proliferate. However, it is not uncommon to also find them in hilly areas or even in cities. If we thought that the beach was the only threat during the summer, we were so wrong. But when is the critical moment when these cursed sandflies come out? They usually prefer attack at two times of the day. So, if you’re planning a walk during those hours, it’s best to protect yourself with appropriate clothing.

Here are some other precautions to take to avoid insect bites, use a suitable insect repellentwear long clothing e close the house well at night to prevent unwanted guests from entering. Remember that even if during the summer we can enjoy the time outdoors, it is always good to be careful not to get stung by annoying insects. But now we discover this invasion of pappataci when it occurs during the day.

How to protect yourself from the bites of these insects

Summer brings with it heat, long days and… bugs. While some of them they are harmless or even useful for the ecosystem, there are some species that can turn a day out into a nightmare. Sandflies are among these fearsome insects.

The daddies they are small but annoying insects which can ruin your outdoor experience with their itchy bites. To protect yourself from these unpleasant stings, it’s important to take the right precautions.

First, try to avoid the wettest areas during the hours when they are most active. If you have to be out at that hour, wear light but covering clothes so you can reduce your skin’s exposure to insects. Also use insecticide repellents that contain DEET or other ingredients that are effective against sandflies.

If you are particularly sensitive to insect bites or if you are in high risk areas such as coastal or hilly areas (where sandflies tend to be more prevalent). You might consider the use of lattices for windows and mosquito nets on your bed for a peaceful night’s sleep. Always remember to regularly inspect your body for stings and treat them immediately with localized antihistamines and emollients, or a specific post-puncture to relieve itching and prevent any infections or allergies. But when does the sand fly invasion take place? Let’s find out

The crucial moment of a papataci invasion

Sandflies, what insects are they? These pesky bugs belong to the Culicidae family and are also known as mosquitoes or midges. They are small, only 3-4mm long, but don’t let the size fool you because they can cause big problems.

These creatures feed on human and animal blood to survive. Female sandflies are the culprits of the annoying bites that drive us crazy during the summer. Their bite can be painful and cause skin irritation.

But what are the areas preferred by pappataci? They are mainly found in coastal areas, where they find abundant humidity and the presence of ponds or pools of fresh water in which to lay their eggs. However, it is not uncommon to find them in hilly areas as well.

To protect yourself from these unwelcome unwanted visits, it is important to take some precautions. Using repellents can help keep sand flies off our skin. Wearing light but covering clothing and using screens on windows can help keep invaders out of your home.

Let us always remember that these small insects can transmit diseases such as West Nile virus or chikungunya fever. So it is vital to exercise caution when in sand fly infested areas. But in addition to the precautions that must be taken, there is a crucial moment in which the invasion of these insects takes place.

Invasion of sandflies, at what time of day do they come out

Sandflies season starts in spring and lasts until autumn. These pesky insects, also known as leech mosquitoes, are particularly active during certain hours of the day. Although they can be present in different areas, they are widespread above all in coastal areas but it is also possible to find them in hilly areas.

But when exactly do sandflies emerge? They usually prefer early morning and late afternoon hours. During these time slots, the activity of these insects intensifies, annoying anyone who is outdoors.

This moment of the day can prove to be crucial for those who want to enjoy their free time or take a walk in the countryside without having to suffer annoying sand fly bites. Taking the right precautions therefore becomes essential to protect yourself from these small parasites.

To avoid sand flies attacks during their most active period, it is advisable to wear long-sleeved clothing and long trousers to cover the skin surface as much as possible. The use of specific repellents can provide additional protection against leech mosquito bites.

Always remember that summer insects should not be underestimated! Taking the right precautions can help you fully enjoy the warm season without having to deal with annoying sand fly bites.

Where sandflies hide

These insects, also known as sandflies, are a kind of ectoparasite, belonging to the same group as lice, mosquitoes and ticks. Is crucial pay close attention to these little creatures as they can transmit various infectious diseases such as leishmaniasis.

Sandflies, being mainly nocturnal animals, prefer a warm climate with good humidity, which explains their frequent presence in coastal areas. These insects are very smallreaching a length of only 3-4 mm, and have the ability to blend easily thanks to their pale yellow or rust color.

Due to their small size, they hide in numerous places such as crevices, sewer pipes, animal dens and kennels, as well such as in shady, well-ventilated spacesas they avoid direct sunlight. Environments rich in organic debris are particularly attractive to these insects. Observing them with the naked eye is extremely difficult, since in addition to being very small, they do not emit any noise, not even the characteristic buzz of mosquitoes. For this reason, when they attack, they do it silently.

