Eyed, I don’t think at all about running for the Europeans – Calabria

The president of the Calabria Region posts a video on Facebook

(ANSA) – CATANZARO, 07 JUL – “I don’t think at all about running for the European elections. They don’t interest me”. This was stated by the president of the Calabria Region, Roberto Occhiuto, in a video posted on his Facebook profile.

“I want to deny a news that – adds Occhiuto – I have heard in recent days. I do it as I usually do, speaking directly to the Calabrians on social networks. The news is that I would like to apply for the Europeans or I would be about to apply. It is not so. I have made a commitment to the Calabrians and I want to continue to address the many problems of Calabria. I have often said that this region seems to have not been governed in the last 15-20 years. It has many problems, of course, which, however, can be solved with a lot of work and a lot of determination. I won’t solve them all, but I want to demonstrate that something is more moving to face and give a better future to the Calabrians. Therefore, I don’t think at all about leaving. I will remain president of the Calabria Region as long as you want. The Europeans don’t interest me.” (HANDLE).

