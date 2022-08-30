Dizziness can be a recurring ailment: if you suffer from it often raise your guard, this condition can compromise your health.

The feeling of dizziness, or dizziness, can easily occur as a result of changes in pressure, fatigue and excessive stress. If it occurs sporadically, there is no need to worry, and rather indulge in a break in physical and mental rest. If instead recurs in a systematic waythis symptom can be the alert of one very disabling progressive disease. Let’s find out what it is, and what countermeasures to implement.

Vertigo and pernicious anemia: symptoms, causes and therapy

L’pernicious anemia it is a type of pathology comparable in some ways to other types of anemia, but it proves to be particularly treacherous and destabilizing. Also called megaloblastic anemia, this disease arises as a result of vitamin B12 deficiencyessential for the production and development of Red blood cells in the blood.

Insufficient vitamin B12 contributes to the formation of larger than normal red blood cells to compensate for the smaller amount in circulation, and they are also prematurely degraded. Pernicious anemia usually occurs in elderly people due to reduced functionality of the gastro-enteric system. In fact, with age it tends to absorb vitamin B12 in less quantity, and failure to supply it causes the onset of the disorder.

The main symptoms to look out for are: excessive pallor, fatigue and apathy (related to muscle hypoxia), tachycardia, dizziness and memory loss. It is possible to integrate the aforementioned vitamin with daily nutrition, favoring foods such as meat, fish, eggs and milk, as well as through special supplements. We also recommend the integration of ferroto restore the correct levels of this mineral in the blood, and of folic acidvitamin responsible for the synthesis and production of red blood cells.

Pernicious anemia in children and vegans

Pernicious anemia it can affect even the smallest: in these cases we can identify genetic predispositions, or an unbalanced nutrition. The pathology also often manifests itself in moles vegans: the lack of food of animal origin can easily facilitate the deficiencies of B12. A timely and complete integration is therefore essential: in case of doubt, all that remains is to contact your trusted specialist.

The most commonly prescribed tests are the control of the indirect bilirubinof the gastrin and of leukocyte alkaline phosphatase: this last test allows to monitor the white blood cells, detecting if the cause of the disease is autoimmune.