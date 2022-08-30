Home Health Sony acquires Savage Game Studios and announces PlayStation Studios Mobile
Sony acquires Savage Game Studios and announces PlayStation Studios Mobile

Sony acquires Savage Game Studios and announces PlayStation Studios Mobile

Sony announced yesterday the acquisition of Savage Game Studios, a mobile game developer. This European game studio was established in 2020 and has not released any games so far. The reason why it can attract Sony’s acquisition is believed to be related to the background of the company’s founders. Served at Rovio, developer of Angry Bird, and Wargaming, developer of World of Tanks.

It is said that Savage Game Studios is developing a mobile version of a AAA-level action game, but Sony has not disclosed which game blockbuster is based on. In addition to selling PlayStation game consoles and related games, Sony has also been actively exploring other game markets in recent years, such as launching PC versions of the previous PlayStation-exclusive “Spider-Man”, “Uncharted” and “God of War” series, and partnering with accessories manufacturer Backbone Launched the PlayStation Edition mobile game controller.

The intention to enter the mobile game market is quite obvious, and Sony also announced yesterday that its PlayStation Studios has established a mobile division. PlayStation Studios Mobile will mainly develop mobile versions based on PlayStation games.

Source of information and pictures: cnet

