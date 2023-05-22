“They raped me in the bathroom”

Milan – There are still many points to be clarified in the story involving the 19-year-old American, found bleeding at the exit of a well-known club of the Milanese nightlife, in via de Tocqueville. The investigators of the flying squad, led by Marco Cali, coordinated by the prosecutor’s office, they are trying to put together the puzzle to reconstruct the night of the young woman who, to a friend, reportedly reported having been raped in the bathroom of the disco.

The bouncer’s alarm

Let’s start with the facts. The 19-year-old is noticed after four this morning by a disco bouncer, staggers, is drunk and bleeding from the legs. The vigilante warns 118 and the police, the young woman is transferred first to the Fatebenefratelli and then to the Eat them for a more in-depth examination that provides useful elements for reconstructing a picture compatible or not with a rape.

Unconscious

It is in state of unconsciousness due to alcohol abuse, he doesn’t react and, in a brief moment of “recovery” he just says he doesn’t remember anything, he can’t even say his name. The blood, the doctors ascertain, comes out of a cut that the girl has in the intimate part. It is difficult, for now, to establish how she got the cut, whether or not it is the result of a sexual assault. It will be useful, at this point, to listen to the girl after the hangover.

The investigations

In the meantime, the mobile team has been examining the images inside the bathroom of the room, inside which she says she was raped. From the images analyzed so far we can see the girl entering, but in the minutes in which she remains inside the toilet she would always be left alone.

Investigators are checking all the images taken inside the disco to see if the girl hid with someone who then abused her, but it will take a few days to complete the work and have the complete sequence of images.

Blood and friends

Analyzes are underway on the young woman’s blood to see if there are traces of benzodiazepines. The results will not be available until tomorrow. Her friends, as drunk as she is, they say they saw her go into the bathroom and then lost all trace of her, and, still drunk, they set off again at dawn on the first train for Florence. They will be heard tomorrow.