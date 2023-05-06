Home » They swiped their badges instead of colleagues, at the gym or shopping: Perugia, convicted civil servants
Health

They swiped their badges instead of colleagues, at the gym or shopping: Perugia, convicted civil servants

by admin
They swiped their badges instead of colleagues, at the gym or shopping: Perugia, convicted civil servants

PERUGIA – “The false attestation of the civil servant regarding the presence in the office reported on the time cards or in the attendance sheets is carried out…

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 89,99€

or
€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • The Ore18 newsletter for updates of the day
  • The podcasts of our signatures
  • Insights and live updates

PERUGIA – “The false attestation of the public employee regarding the presence in the office reported on the time cards or in the attendance sheets is fraudulent conduct, objectively suitable for misleading the administration to which they belong as regards the presence in the workplace, and integrates the crime of aggravated fraud where the civil servant leaves without showing, by stamping the time card or magnetic card, the periods of absence”.

The Court of Appeal underlines this without hesitation in confirming the first instance sentence, i.e. one year in prison and a fine of 800 euros, to some civil servants who walked away from the office with other colleagues who clocked in on their own.

See also  What do we want from intelligent machines?

«What, therefore, distinguishes the crime referred to in art. 55 quinquies of Legislative Decree no. 165/2001 from the crime of fraud pursuant to art. 640 of the criminal code is the sole presence of the damage, which constitutes an event of the crime pursuant to art. 640 of the Criminal Code, assuming that the agent aims to make an unfair profit, causing damage to the taxable person, which may also consist in the failure to acquire an economic benefit that the taxable person promised to achieve or in even “only “in terms of image or violation of the fiduciary relationship or even of prejudice to the organization” argue the judges in sentence number 43 of 2023 and which appeared in the “criminal news” published by the Court of Appeal.

«In the presence of the constituent elements of the crime, the legislator allows the joint application of the two cases, in the light of the reserve clause “without prejudice to the provisions of the Penal Code”. In the present case, the formal concurrence between the aggravated fraud and the case referred to in art. 55 quinquies of Legislative Decree no. 165/2001 in the light of the fact that when the employees went out they stamped the “badges” one in place of the other when the owners had already left» conclude the judges of Appeal in confirming the provisions of the first instance.

Read the full article
on The Messenger

You may also like

Possible oceans on Uranus’ 4 largest moons

Anesthesiologists warn against anesthesia in children’s dental treatments

Does fasting really work to lose weight quickly?...

The Health Tour stops in Bolzano – Lifestyles

Eating disorders are increasing massively – there are...

Ventimiglia (Imperia), accident on an overpass: two dead

Use potting soil several times – tips and...

Scudetto Napoli: 15 people injured at the Udine...

Drive away ants with home remedies instead of...

«The emergency is over. In three years 20...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy