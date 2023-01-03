Home Health They urgently remove a rare tumor that has almost reached her heart, she will soon embrace her daughters again
Viterbo – The delicate operation at the Belcolle hospital – The woman had arrived in the emergency room in serious condition, she was first stabilized, then operated on

Viterbo – The operation of removal of the retroperitoneal mass

Viterbo – They urgently remove a rare tumor that has almost reached her heart, she will soon embrace her daughters again. The delicate intervention at the Belcolle hospital, the woman had arrived in serious condition in the emergency room. She was first stabilized, then operated on.

“Soon she will be able to embrace her daughters again, the young woman urgently hospitalized in recent days at the Belcolle hospital for a serious pulmonary embolism caused by a rare left retroperitoneal tumor, with involvement of the renal vein through which it had ascended into the vena cava, until almost to the heart, obstructing it” they let the Asl of Viterbo know.

“The woman – they continue from the hospital -, had presented herself to the emergency room in serious condition. The multidisciplinary management, already in the emergency structure, initially involved doctors, radiologists and resuscitators and allowed for an immediate diagnosis to be made with the stabilization of the serious clinical conditions in resuscitation “.

After the diagnosis, the operation. “Subsequently, the surgical team carried out the surgery to remove the retroperitoneal mass with the removal of the neoplastic thrombus from the vena cava” concludes the ASL.

January 2, 2023

