This food used in the kitchen does not contain gluten but we think the opposite

Today we will talk about a very current topic in Italy: gluten intolerance. More and more people suffer from this pathology and, consequently, the demand for gluten-free foods is constantly increasing. But there is this food used in the kitchen that could make us think otherwise. Let’s see what it is.

Before revealing what this food is that we believe to be gluten-free, let’s first try to understand what gluten is and what are – in general – the foods to be preferred for a gluten-free diet. Gluten is a protein found in some cereals, such as wheat, spelled and barley. This substance gives elasticity to pasta and baked goods and determines their consistency. However, for some people gluten can be a health problem.

Gluten intolerance is a disease that affects more and more people in Italy. It is an autoimmune reaction of the immune system to gluten proteins contained in foods. Symptoms can be different: abdominal swelling, cramps, nausea, headache or rash.

For this reason many decide to follow a gluten-free diet to alleviate the symptoms of intolerance or simply to prevent it in case they have a tendency to be affected. Fortunately, today there are many gluten-free alternatives on the market that allow even those suffering from the disease to enjoy delicious dishes without sacrificing flavour.

One thing to do, it is important read the labels carefully of food before buying and find out about the ingredients used in restaurants and school cafeterias to avoid unpleasant inconveniences. In addition, there are many gluten-free recipes that are easy to prepare at home to satisfy all palates. Now let’s discover this food used in the kitchen that does not contain gluten.

A food that we use in the kitchen does not contain gluten

In recent years, Italy has seen an increase ingluten intolerance. This was evidenced by a study conducted by the Ministry of Healthwhich found that about 10% of the Italian population suffer from this intolerance. Many factors can contribute to the increase in gluten intolerance in Italy.

One of these could be the major awareness and early diagnosis of celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivities. Excessive consumption of refined foods could be another factor behind the problem. In fact, most industrial products contain refined white flour, a common source of gluten. The increase in the use of wheat in the food production may also have contributed to the increase in gluten intolerance in Italy.

However, people with gluten intolerance need not worry as there are many gluten-free foods available on the Italian market. Some include brown rice, buckwheat and quinoa among others.

Hence, the rise of gluten intolerance in Italy is a complex issue that requires further study to fully understand the underlying reasons for this growing phenomenon. And this food used in the kitchen that does not contain gluten is buckwheat. Let’s delve into the subject.

This food used in the kitchen does not contain gluten

Buckwheat is a perfect food for people who cannot or prefer to avoid gluten in their diet. Unlike the traditional grains such as wheat, barley and ryeBuckwheat does not contain gliadin, a protein component that can cause digestive problems for those suffering from celiac disease or gluten intolerance.

But beware, some brands of buckwheat flour may be contaminated with traces of gluten during processing. It is therefore important to make sure provided that products containing “buckwheat” are certified gluten-free.

The fact that buckwheat is gluten-free makes it an ideal ingredient for creative and innovative recipes intended for those following a restrictive diet. For example, you can use it as a base for preparing savory or sweet crepes or mix it with other pseudo-grains and veggies to create delicious vegan meatballs. The possibilities are endless.

The beneficial properties

Buckwheat, in addition to being a food ideal for people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance, it also has numerous health-promoting properties. Firstly, it is a source of high quality and complete protein, as it contains all the essential amino acids needed by our body.

Buckwheat it is rich in soluble and insoluble fibers which promote digestion and regulate the intestine. This makes it particularly suitable for the prevention of intestinal disorders such as constipation and diverticulitis.

But that’s not all: buckwheat also contains important B vitamins (in particolare B1,B2,B3), vitamin E and minerals such as potassium, magnesium and phosphorus. These nutrients are essential for maintaining a healthy central nervous system and muscles.

Finally, some studies have shown that regular intake of buckwheat can help keep blood sugar levels in check. thanks to the presence of routine. Rutin is a flavonoid known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which contribute to the reduction of cardiovascular risk.

How to prepare it in the kitchen

In cooking, buckwheat is a very versatile ingredient and can be used in numerous ways. Its flour is suitable for the preparation of bread, focaccia and sweets. The grains can be chosen as a base for making salads or soups.

To cook it at its best, just pour cold water into a pot with buckwheat grains (with a quantity of water equal to 2 times that of the cereal), bring to the boil and then lower the heat until everything has reduced. The cooking time is variable but it usually takes 15 to 20 minutes. This food used in the kitchen is excellent to prepare by letting everything cool down and seasoning it with vegetables.

Buckwheat is a valid alternative to the consumption of common cereals and offers multiple beneficial properties to health. A real discovery to try absolutely in your daily diet.