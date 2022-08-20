Journalist passionate about fact checking, crime and pizza. Smuggler and caffeine addict, since 2016 he has been collaborating with Bufale.net and since 2018 he has been working for Optimagazine in the music section. A devourer of investigative books, records and carbohydrates, he fights anxiety disorder with injections of metal and shoegaze.

Linda Evangelista is back on the cover, but her story goes far beyond the face we will find in ‘Vogue UK’ in September. The historic 90s model, made famous by her adage: “We don’t even get out of bed for less than $ 10,000”, now she plays with her cards up and reveals what lies behind those shots.

Linda Evangelista disfigured by surgery

Linda Evangelista returns to the cover after 6 years.

At that time, in fact, the super model who in the 90s inflamed the catwalks together with Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Claudia Schiffer and many others had undergone an intervention by cryolipolisis.

Unfortunately, the aesthetic application presented the first problems almost immediately.

The neck, arms and legs had suspicious bumps. Her doctor had diagnosed her with paradoxical adipose hyperplassia.

Simply put, the cells had begun to multiply rather than shrink, an effect that had proved disastrous for her appearance, which is so important in the fashion world.

For this reason the model, in 2021, on social media had announced that she had filed a lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics for serious injuries.

The outburst

To the reporter Sarah Harris of ‘Vogue’ confesses openly: “If I had known that the side effects could include the loss of your livelihood and you will end up being so depressed that you hate yourself I would not have taken that risk.”

For the cover of Vogue, therefore, Linda Evangelista totally relied on the make-up artist Pat McGrathwhich for her defined the face, jaw and neck using adhesive tape and rubber bands.

“That’s not my jaw, nor is that my neck in real life, and I can’t go around with tape and rubber bands everywhere,” the supermodel points out bitterly.

“I’m trying to love myself”, he specifies, and finally: “Look, for the photos I always think we’re here to create fantasies. We are creating dreams. I think it is allowed. Also, all my insecurities are resolved in these images, so I have to do what I love to do ”.

What is cryolipolysis

Cryolipolysis is an intervention of aesthetic medicine which is practiced through the CoolSculptingliterally ‘ice sculpture’.

The intervention consists in reducing the cushions by intervening directly on the fat cells, essentially to regain a more delicate and refined shape.

Cryolipolysis is mainly chosen to reduce fat and cellulite and is considered an alternative to liposuctiona much more invasive intervention.



<br />

