Glory glory Man United!And the reds go marching on.– “Glory to Manchester United”

When the melody of “Glory to Manchester United” sounded, where did the thoughts stop in your mind? It was the life after the “Munich Air Crash”, or the golden years of dominating the Premier League in the Ferguson era; it was the collar raised by “King” Cantona, and it was Beckham’s astonishing “full moon scimitar”, Whether it is Wang Rooney, the striker in team history who scored the best goal in the Premier League, or Cristiano Ronaldo, who became the world‘s top superstar from the “Dream Theater”… Fans have too many unforgettable memories about Manchester United.

Speaking of Eric Cantona, the former “king” of Manchester United, his experience is really colorful. After thousands of sails, those who love him call him an angel, and those who hate him call him a devil. Many fans will not forget Cantona in 1996. Cantona scored a classic goal in Manchester United’s home game against Sunderland. After scoring, he opened his arms and looked around, full of domineering. This is one of the most classic celebrations in world football history.

Also in 1996, another star beloved by fans, David Beckham, was born. In the opening game of the 1996/1997 Premier League season, he took a lob from midfield and used a stunning arc. The line broke through the gate of Wimbledon, stunning the world football. Now that Bei Ying is gone, many fans are still fascinated by Xiao Bei. On August 17 of that year, an arc crossed the sky, and many people were fascinated by it ever since. He and his “Class of 92” created an unparalleled Manchester United dynasty.

“I have Lu Xiaopang at home, and I am lucky and healthy; now I am the captain, and my goals are guaranteed.“In 2004, at the age of 19, Wayne Rooney joined Manchester United at the last minute of the transfer window for £27 million. In the Champions League on September 28, Rooney used a “hat-trick” to stage the Red Devils debut, which has since opened England The legendary Red Devils career of the genius boy; On February 12, 2011, Rooney scored the winning barb in the “Manchester Derby”, which was the most exciting goal of Rooney’s career, and was later named Manchester United’s best goal of the decade. In the end, Rooney played for Manchester United for 13 seasons and scored 253 goals in 559 appearances.

After Cantona and Beckham, the legendary No. 7 of Manchester United was handed over to the young Cristiano Ronaldo. At this time, Ronaldo, also known as “Little Ronaldinho”, opened his own superstar road in the Red Devils . He grew up here, he grew up here, helped Manchester United win the third Champions League trophy in team history, and became the “unparalleled double pride” in football.

In addition, Old Trafford also walked out of George Best, Brian Robson, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Gunnar Solskjaer, Nicky Butt and other famous stars have also made Roy Keane, Michael Owen, Robin van Persie, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and other superstars stop, the star-studded Dream Theater There is never a shortage of football icons.

On April 6, 2022, the national tide brand “Ace Incarnation” announced that it will join hands with Manchester United and launch a series of Manchester United blind box dolls for fans. The Manchester United series includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba, De Gea, Lingard dolls, as well as “hidden” Fred (Manchester United mascot) and “super hidden” Ferguson jazz.

Once the Manchester United series was launched, it was well received by the Red Devils fans. At the end of April, “Ace Incarnation” launched a new product, bringing the translucent Manchester United “MAGIC BALL” series of Cristiano Ronaldo, B Fei and De Gea, which once again detonated the enthusiasm of Red Devils fans.

“Red Devils for a day, Red Devils for life.” This is the oath made by countless Manchester United fans. Although Manchester United is not what it used to be, the glory of Old Trafford has never been absent. Today’s dormancy is for the future. Beautiful bloom.

Some pictures come from Manchester United’s official social platform

doll picturesCourtesy of Ace Avatar

