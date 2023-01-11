Home Health This is the best 2023 diet for short-term weight loss
by admin
The new year has just begun but there are already those who are looking forward to spring and the summer costume test. What then is the best diet to follow to lose weight in the short term? The answer is simple: the Mediterranean diet. It is based on the traditional way of eating of the 21 countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, including Greece, Italy, Croatia, Lebanon, Turkey and Monaco. The bottom line is that, according to years of research and evidence, eating mostly plant-based foods, such as fruits and vegetables, incorporating whole grains, beans, nuts, seafood, lean poultry, and unsaturated fats from extra virgin olive oil is really good for general well-being.

